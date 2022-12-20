City of Greenville, Texas, to Improve Customer Service and Collaboration with Tyler Technologies’ Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed an agreement with the city of Greenville, Texas, for Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing and Enterprise Asset Management solutions.

The city of Greenville is upgrading its current system, which lacks a robust customer portal and has limited end-user configuration tools. Currently an existing Tyler ERP Pro user, the city decided to expand its partnership with Tyler, citing the company’s stability and proven track record.

“We want the best for our citizens and visitors, and we believe that’s exactly what Tyler Technologies brings with its solutions. With this new program, we expect to reduce cost and wait time in multiple departments throughout our city while improving our services to our community,” said Jeremy Qualls, building official and code enforcement manager for the city of Greenville. “We are looking forward to having an interactive program to help us connect to the public in a more technological way. This system will open many more doors for communication and adaptability, and the interactive map and the online portal are what we believe customers want for our future.”

Tyler’s Enterprise Permitting & Licensing and Enterprise Asset Management solutions will bring new capabilities and improvements to the city, including:

A stable Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud environment

Comprehensive geographic information system (GIS)-based solution specifically for building and public works

Greater mobile access for users

New electronic plan review functionality

Greater city autonomy for future changes and automation

“We look forward to improving the city of Greenville’s permitting, licensing, and asset management processes,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s Civic Services business unit. “Not only will these solutions help the city boost its service to the public, but they will also bring better internal collaboration across departments, including those who already use other Tyler products.”

Greenville is located about 50 miles northeast of Dallas in Hunt County. It has a population of nearly 30,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list and Forbes’ “Most Innovative Growth Companies” list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_Financial