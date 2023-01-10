Sprinklr and Sitel Group® Partner to Enhance the Contact Center with Social Customer Service

MIAMI & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, and Sitel Group®, one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, today announced a new partnership that will help companies enhance social customer service.

“The complementary strengths of Sitel Group and Sprinklr enable us to support brands who want to go above and beyond in social care by utilizing social media and customer support in a way that truly differentiates their brand,” said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO & co-founder, Sitel Group. “Together, we already support the needs of over 20 mutual clients around the world and across several different verticals – beauty, hospitality, retail and consumer services, to name a few.”

The global partnership creates an end-to-end set of digital services for companies in any industry, spanning solutions from social listening and engagement to social media strategy and design. With the combined expertise of Sitel Group and Sprinklr, customers can achieve:

End-to-end social and digital capabilities – Sprinklr’s AI-powered Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) – Sprinklr Modern Care – delivers the data and insights used by Sitel Group social customer care experts. With data from digital touchpoints, including social networks, messaging and review websites at their fingertips, Sitel Group teams can conduct qualitative and quantitative analyses to help brands provide better social customer service.

Sprinklr’s AI-powered Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) – Sprinklr Modern Care – delivers the data and insights used by Sitel Group social customer care experts. With data from digital touchpoints, including social networks, messaging and review websites at their fingertips, Sitel Group teams can conduct qualitative and quantitative analyses to help brands provide better social customer service. Operational excellence – Control costs and reduce risk with guidance from Sitel Group and the ability to manage all digital channels in one Sprinklr platform. Sprinklr’s global compliance framework ensures customers have the appropriate approvals, governance rules, and moderation processes for all social media content.

– Control costs and reduce risk with guidance from Sitel Group and the ability to manage all digital channels in one Sprinklr platform. Sprinklr’s global compliance framework ensures customers have the appropriate approvals, governance rules, and moderation processes for all social media content. Global services – Sitel Group and Sprinklr’s combined reach enables them to provide in-language support for clients with operations in more than 100 countries.

– Sitel Group and Sprinklr’s combined reach enables them to provide in-language support for clients with operations in more than 100 countries. Strategic advantage – Through this partnership, clients can anticipate and manage crises and monitor opportunities for social selling through the social listening and monitoring capabilities of Sprinklr and Sitel Group.

“Being able to reach, engage and listen to your customers across digital channels is more important than ever before. In this environment, we’re committed to being the best unified customer experience management platform by partnering with the best,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, Sprinklr. “By pairing Sprinklr’s enterprise software with the industry-leading global CX solutions of Sitel Group, companies are able to deliver exceptional digital customer service and social engagement while reducing costs and mitigating brand risk.”

For more information, visit the Sprinklr Partners page and www.sitel.com.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

About Sitel Group

As one of the largest global providers of customer experience (CX) products and solutions, Sitel Group® empowers brands to build stronger relationships with their customers by creating meaningful connections that boost brand value. Inspired by each brands’ unique vision and goals, we ask “what if?” applying our expertise to create innovative solutions that reduce customer effort.

With 160,000 people around the globe – working from home or from one of our CX hubs – we securely connect best-loved brands with their customers over 8 million times every day in 50+ languages. Whether digital or voice-based, our solutions deliver a competitive edge across all customer touchpoints. Our award-winning culture is built on 40+ years of industry-leading experience and commitment to improving the employee experience.

EXP+™ from Sitel Group is a flexible solution with complete cloud capability, designed to simplify the delivery of end-to-end CX services, while boosting efficiency, effectiveness and customer satisfaction. EXP+ creates a robust ecosystem by harnessing the power of five connected product families.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.