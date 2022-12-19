Edmonton Starbucks Workers File Application to Join Steelworkers Union

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Steelworkers union (USW) Local 1-207 has applied with the Alberta Labour Relations Board (ALRB) for a certification vote on behalf of Starbucks workers at the 75 Street and 68th Avenue store in Edmonton.

“ Starbucks workers in Edmonton are steaming mad over their working conditions and have taken steps to make improvements at their workplace by joining a union,” said Pablo Guerra, USW organizer for Western Canada.

“ Too many workers at this Edmonton Starbucks are faced with low wages along with erratic and unstable work schedules that have made it difficult to make ends meet. These workers need stability, job security and better wages, especially during these tough and challenging inflationary times,” said Guerra.

The certification application applies to 20 workers at the 75 Street and 68th Avenue store (store #4628), located at 7430 68 Ave NW. The ALRB will hear objections from Starbucks and is expected to authorize an in-person vote of the workers shortly after.

“ The USW is pleased to work with Starbucks workers to ensure they have real input into their working conditions. Baristas work incredibly hard, but unpredictable and sporadic scheduling practices make it difficult to plan child care, attend post-secondary classes or even work a second job to earn enough to pay bills. These workers deserve better,” added Guerra.

The USW represents Starbucks workers at stores in Sherwood Park and Calgary in Alberta, and Victoria, Surrey and Langley in British Columbia. The USW also represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

Workers interested in joining the United Steelworkers union can learn more about the benefits at betterworknow.ca.