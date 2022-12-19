Village of Pouce Coupe workers ratify new contract

POUCE COUPE, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 2403 members working in the Village of Pouce Coupe have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new five-year contract.

“We were really pleased with the tone of this round of negotiations and the collaborative approach taken to address workplace issues,” says CUPE 2403 President Stephanie Goudie. “This new contract helps to address affordability and security for workers, while ensuring continued quality public services are delivered to residents.”

The ratification vote took place Friday, December 16 and members voted unanimously in favour of the new five-year contract, which is retroactive to 2020.

The new collective agreement improves sick leave provisions, vacation benefits, terms for temporary employees, and provides an increased allowance for safety wear. The new agreement also includes an 11 percent wage increase over the term of the contact.

Village of Pouce Coupe workers voted to join CUPE in 2016, and this is their second round of bargaining since unionizing.

“We look forward to continuing to build our positive relationship with the Village of Pouce Coupe and to working together to deliver the important public services residents rely on.”

CUPE 2403 represents approximately 180 workers in Northern British Columbia including outside workers, bylaw officers, parks workers, administrative office staff and recreation workers, as well as sub-locals for library workers and the Peace Regional District.

COPE491