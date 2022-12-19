EyeSouth Partners Affiliates with North Park Ophthalmology, Representing the Network’s 35th affiliation and Second in Pennsylvania

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with North Park Ophthalmology (“NPO”). The affiliation represents EyeSouth’s second in the state of Pennsylvania and thirty-fifth affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Olympus Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of 35 practices with over 290 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 160 locations including 19 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina.

North Park Ophthalmology is led by the physician team of Dr. Michael Schneider and Dr. Regis Rumpf and has been serving the Pittsburgh area for over 50 years. NPO provides an integrated service model incorporating the latest advancements in cataract surgery and primary eye care.

“Our focus has always been providing the highest quality clinical and surgical care to our patients,” said Dr. Schneider. “We believe a partnership with EyeSouth allows us to focus our energy on patient care while also leveraging the resources and business expertise that EyeSouth provides.” “Providing premium eye care services to the residents of Pittsburgh and surrounding communities has always been our first priority, and we look forward to continuing to serve the area in our next phase of our growth with EyeSouth as our partner,” added Dr. Rumpf.

“Pittsburgh is a key market for EyeSouth’s long-term strategy and we’re thrilled to partner with the excellent physicians at North Park Ophthalmology,” said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. “North Park’s outstanding clinical care makes them a perfect fit for the EyeSouth network.”

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners (“EyeSouth”) is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth’s partner practices’ clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 290 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 160 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois and North Carolina. EyeSouth is backed by Olympus Partners, a Connecticut-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Olympus Partners

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion. Olympus manages in excess of $8.5 billion mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.