AVer Europe Announces Strategic Partnership With Re Mago to Deliver Integrated Solution for Corporate and Higher Education Users

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces a new strategic partnership with Re Mago. This collaboration will deliver a powerful integrated solution for corporate and higher education users, combining state of the art AI auto framing and auto tracking cameras of AVer with the Valarea platform.

Valarea Room is a unified visual collaboration solution designed to eliminate any blocks to an immersive hybrid meeting or distance learning experience. Features include:

A one tap start to an instant or scheduled meeting supporting Teams, Zoom, Google and other platforms in the same room.

The ability to share content easily from any device without installing third-party apps – no dongle needed and network independent.

The flexibility to present, co-annotate and brainstorm remotely in real time on any type of file.

The solution is designed to be installed on Windows 10 room computers, works with touch and non-touch displays and integrates perfectly with AVer premium quality cameras for a range of different meeting rooms. The AVer VB342PRO is designed for medium sized rooms, the AVer VC520PRO2 for large rooms and the AVer CAM570 for extra-large board rooms where speaker tracking and more than one camera point of view is a must.

Valarea Room is also ideal for training spaces, where the AVer DL30 series and AVer PTC300UV2 series are the perfect plug and play auto-tracking camera solutions to pair with.

The room systems can be easily operated with the Valarea touch controller. Users can start meetings, manage audio and video, screen share and launch apps from the controller. Alternatively, users can build their own touch controllers.

“AVer is delighted to collaborate with Re Mago to provide seamless communication solutions for our customers across Europe. Combining the AVer world-leading AI auto tracking cameras with Valarea Rooms from Re Mago offers our users the best possible environment for immersive and successful hybrid meeting and learning experiences,” says Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing, AVer Europe.

“At Valarea, we consistently deliver high-quality video communications solutions for business and education. This collaboration with AVer enables users to combine the best hardware and software to create an enhanced, user friendly and flexible hybrid meeting and learning experience in a range of settings“ says Cristiano Fumagalli, CTO at Re Mago Ltd.

AVer users are able to experience the combined Valarea and AVer solution by registering for a 30-day free trial period at https://valarea.com/get-started.