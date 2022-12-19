Bluespring Wealth Partners Strengthens National Presence With $700+ Million Goldstein Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Industry-leading acquirer and partner of best-in-class wealth management firms, Bluespring Wealth Partners (BWP), today announced the addition of Goldstein Advisors, a comprehensive financial services firm overseeing approximately $700 million in client assets.

Goldstein Advisors is a registered investment adviser in Middleton, Wisconsin. Led by Principals Jon Goldstein and Andy Peters, the firm specializes in providing strategic investment, tax, and financial planning services. The company's team of advisors works closely with clients to develop personalized financial plans that are tailored to their unique needs and goals, with a focus on helping them grow and protect their wealth over the long term.

Goldstein Advisors has a history of consistent organic growth, evident in its expanding client base in Wisconsin and throughout the country. Boasting an impressive team of young talent, Goldstein Advisors will be provided opportunities for growth through this new partnership. The firm also plans to leverage Bluespring Wealth Partners’ deep bench of business consulting resources as it continues to scale.

"Our decision came down to the strong cultural alignment we have with the Bluespring Wealth Partners team. We’re a client-first firm with a team-oriented, growth-minded approach," said Goldstein and Peters. "Bluespring Wealth Partners checked all our boxes, allowing us to keep our brand, identity in the local community, and processes that work for our team and clients while providing support to achieve our long-term goals.”

The Goldstein Advisors team includes specialists across many key areas such as advisory services, investments, and planning, all of which create an optimal client experience. In 2022, the firm connected with Bluespring Wealth Partners and immediately resonated with their flexible business model. A model that allows the Goldstein team to maintain their entrepreneurial culture while they work with Bluespring to help their business to grow. The new partnership with Bluespring allows the team to focus on their value-add specialties and their clients, while Bluespring removes some of the time-consuming defensive day-to-day tasks associated with maintenance of the business.

"The Goldstein team represents a unique combination of young individuals who have substantial tenure together. Much of the firm's core advisor team has been with Goldstein for over a decade. This remarkable consistency has created a dependable environment that clients can trust," said David Canter, President of Bluespring Wealth Partners. "With our aligned values driving this partnership, we’re excited to further elevate the firm’s strong value proposition and act as an engine for continued growth."

To learn more, visit https://www.bluespringwealth.com.

