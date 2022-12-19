Registration is now open for Phenom's fourth annual IAMPHENOM conference on March 28-30 in Philadelphia. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Phenom to bring together the world of HR at IAMPHENOM 2023 in Philadelphia, March 28-30.

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, today announced registration is now open for its fourth annual IAMPHENOM conference on March 28-30 in Philadelphia. Focused on the latest innovation and technology for hiring, developing and retaining talent, the in-person event will include must-attend sessions and content for all HR professionals, including talent acquisition, talent management, sourcers, recruiters, learning and development, HRIS and CHROs.

More than 600 global companies are expected to unite in the City of Brotherly Love for IAMPHENOM, where they will collaborate on leading ways to enhance recruiter efficiency, boost employee development and retention, and leverage skills and competencies through the use of intelligence, automation and experience.

Over 100 speakers — featuring customers, analysts and industry visionaries — will inspire attendees during 50+ sessions including keynotes, breakouts and product demonstrations. The additional Pre-Conference Training Day (March 28) will also provide attendees with hands-on training designed to help customers maximize the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform, with beginner and advanced sessions available. Attendees will be eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI credits.

Fun extracurricular event activities will include a ‘Rocky Run’ culminating at the famous Philadelphia Art Museum steps, morning yoga, massages, meditation, evening entertainment and a conference gala.

“IAMPHENOM is a three-day inspirational event that brings together HR professionals across industries under one roof to collaborate and learn,” said Jonathan Dale, vice president, Marketing at Phenom. “We welcome anyone and everyone who is part of the HR community to join us in Philadelphia — it’s going to be phenomenal.”

More than 500 global and diverse companies use the Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform to connect people, data and interactions to deliver phenomenal moments with maximum efficiency throughout the talent journey.

Register for IAMPHENOM by the January 31, 2023 earliest bird deadline and save. Complete details are on iamphenom.com, including registration information.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right job. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers are using Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, Video Assessments, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (3 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (2021 & 2022), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.