Texas Dermatology Center Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Texas through its partnership with Mary Evers, DO, and her team at Texas Dermatology Center, based in Georgetown, Texas.

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Mary Evers, Texas Dermatology Center has a solid reputation of providing individualized and high-quality dermatology care to patients in Georgetown, TX, and surrounding communities. Dr. Evers is joined in her practice by Dr. Melody Vander Straten.

Dr. Evers is a board-certified dermatologist who earned her medical degree at Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals of Cleveland. Dr. Vander Straten is also a board-certified dermatologist as she earned her medical degree at Texas A&M University Health Science Center and completed her dermatology residency at Case Western Reserve University/University Hospitals of Cleveland.

Dr. Evers commented, “My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany Dermatology. I take great pride and responsibility in treating the people of Williamson County and ensuring this partnership will benefit our community. Epiphany’s mission and values align well with what we believe in—compassionate and exceptional medical and surgical dermatology care for all our patients. I look forward to helping Epiphany maintain its high standards and provide access to dermatologic care for our community for years to come.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany said, “We are excited to welcome Dr. Evers and her team to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. Evers, Dr. Vander Straten, and their staff, we have been impressed by their commitment to delivering quality care and being accessible to patients in the Georgetown community they serve. We are pleased to find a strong cultural alignment, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand our provider network and improve access to great dermatologic care in Central Texas.”

Through this partnership, Texas Dermatology Center’s providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Texas Dermatology Center’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 77 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Wyoming, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.