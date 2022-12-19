CI&T Becomes AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI&T (NYSE:CINT), a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, announced that it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The AWS Advanced Partner designation recognizes top AWS partners with a strong team of trained and certified technical experts and proven customer experience.

For over a decade, CI&T has been an AWS Partner delivering solutions to clients in the Public Sector (Higher Education, Utilities, NGOs, Insurance), Finance, Life Sciences, Consumer Packaged Goods, and Manufacturing sectors globally. With over 160+ AWS certifications, CI&T’s accomplishments in cloud services and application modernization were achieved by delivering digital solutions with cloud-based infrastructure and computing services, and modernizing legacy technology to enable rapid product delivery.

“Achieving the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status is a tremendous accomplishment and testament not only to the dedication of our team but also to the confidence that AWS has placed in CI&T’s experience and expertise. As we expand our partnership with AWS, CI&T is dedicated to enabling clients to take full advantage of doing their business in the cloud, modernizing their applications and allowing them to respond faster to customer needs,” said Felipe Demetrio de Souza, Head of Strategic Alliances at CI&T.

About CI&T

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital specialist, a partner in digital transformation for 100+ large enterprises and fast growth clients. As digital natives, CI&T brings a 27-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in nine countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T provides strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience, and driving operational efficiency. Recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Modern Application Development Services, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for more than 6,900 professionals.