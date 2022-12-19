o9 Solutions and project44 Accelerate Their Partnership to Support Enterprises with Enhanced End-to-End Supply Chain Planning

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced today that it is strengthening its partnership with project44, a leader in supply chain and logistics visibility, by providing an integrated, joint offering that enables enterprises to improve revenue and costs, enhance future planning and make more informed decisions across their end-to-end supply chain.

Through this partnership, o9 and project44 will offer joint customers out-of-the-box integrations that connect o9’s Supply Chain Control Tower with project44’s high-quality real-time transportation visibility data – including predictive tracking, real-time ETAs and robust historical information. o9’s Supply Chain Control Tower allows organizations to sense demand and supply changes across the network and respond in real time with optimal, automated decisions. Through the o9 and project44 collaboration, joint clients are able to glean valuable data to quickly identify potential supply chain risks, understand their root causes and then take corrective actions to mitigate future disruptions.

“This partnership step progression with o9 Solutions provides enterprises with a more connected view of their supply chain to quickly make insightful, data-driven decisions,” said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. “project44’s accurate, real-time supply chain visibility platform working in concert with o9’s Supply Chain Control Tower will better equip mutual clients to improve their customer experience and business outcomes.”

“As businesses face continued disruptions, the need for comprehensive logistic data is critical for planning and decision-making across all aspects of business and supply chain operations,” says Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. “By taking this next step in our partnership with project44, two category leaders remain committed to helping our customers proactively navigate supply chain uncertainties, both now and in the future.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world’s most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world’s leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a five-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2’s Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of Supply­Chain­Brain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer’s Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.