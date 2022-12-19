Stellar Cyber Integrates with Netskope to Deliver World-Class User Context, Speeding Investigations and Improving Security Outcomes

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR, today announced a new integration with Netskope, a global leader in secure access service edge (SASE). This powerful integration makes it easy for enterprise and MSSP users of the Stellar Cyber Open XDR platform to improve visibility of risks and threats by incorporating the rich user-centric data generated by Netskope in every investigation conducted by their security analysts.

Under this integration, Netskope maintains visibility and control across five lanes of user traffic, including web, managed SaaS, unmanaged SaaS, cloud service providers, and public-facing custom apps in one single-pass cloud architecture. At the same time, Stellar Cyber ingests, normalizes, and analyzes Netskope data and all other collected data to identify potential threats creating prioritized, investigation-ready incidents. As security analysts complete incident investigations, Stellar Cyber automatically initiates response actions to third-party products integrated into the solution, including Netskope.

“Making it easy for our customers that use Stellar Cyber to incorporate Netskope’s valuable user insights into their investigations is another way for us to bring them new levels of security visibility,” said Andy Horwitz, VP of Business Development at Netskope. “Making security analysts more productive means attacker dwell time decreases, reducing the risk of breach across our customer's environment.”

“Automatically incorporating Netskope’s rich user data into every investigation in the Stellar Cyber platform adds critical context that previously required significant manual effort, which should be especially important to customers with lean security teams focused on reducing the workload on their SOC analysts,” said Andrew Homer, VP, Technology Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “With this integration, we continue to deliver what our customers, and the market, expect.”

