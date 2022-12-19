American Laboratory Trading & Heritage Global Partners to Host Massive Auction of Lab Equipment from Rubius Therapeutics’ Cambridge Facility

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Laboratory Trading (“ALT”), America’s largest provider of premium and refurbished lab equipment, in conjunction with Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, both subsidiaries of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL), announced today that it will host an online auction of the laboratory equipment assets from Rubius Therapeutics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The online-only auction is scheduled to open on January 9th at 7:00am ET and slated to close in sequential order at 10:00am ET on January 11th, 2023. Federal Equipment Company and Capital Recovery Group are also assisting in marketing and executing this project.

“ALT clients are accustomed to purchasing high-quality, previously-owned lab equipment and we’re confident that they’ll find the instruments at Rubius to be some of the best available on the market today,” stated Jayson Bernstein, Managing Director of ALT. “For our friends in Boston, Cambridge, and around the country, this auction enables them the luxury of having instruments that would normally require extended lead times be delivered from the lab bench at Rubius directly to their lab.”

Nick Dove, President of HGP added, “The equipment offered for sale from Rubius’ lab is an exceptional offering. Although the lab is in Cambridge and we can expect an overwhelming turnout from New England biotechs, this equipment will surely draw interest and sell to biotechs across the world. If you are thinking about sourcing additional lab equipment soon, then this auction is the time and place.”

Interested parties can view all assets for sale and register to bid on HGP’s website.

Key items for sale include:

Sartorius Ambr 250 BioReactor

Sartorius Ambr 15 BioReactor

Eppendorf DASGIP Bioreactors

Sartorius Stedim Biostat Single Use BioReactors

AB Sciex 4500 Triple Quad Mass Spec

GE Akta Avant Chromatography Systems

GE Akta Pure 25 Protein Purification Systems

BD LSRFortessa Flow Cytometer

BD FacsAria Fusion Cell Sorter

Beckman Coulter Biomek i7 Automated Workstation

Agilent 1260 HPLC Systems

Hundreds of BioSafety Cabinets, Centrifuges, Freezers

And More!

American Laboratory Trading (“ALT”) www.ALT.Bio is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL). ALT operates under the Industrial Assets business unit and provides surplus strategy services for recovery, refurbishment and resale of assets in the life sciences industry which include lifetime support to its buyers, a price match guarantee, and a white glove service that incorporates installation of equipment purchased and removal of all packaging. ALT is endorsed by 40 states in the BIO Business Solutions program and partners with Agilent which enables buyers to access Agilent factory refurbished analytical instruments including: HPLCs, GC and GC/MS systems.

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. ("HGP") www.HGPAuction.com is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL). HGP operates under the Industrial Assets business unit and is a full-service auction, liquidation and asset advisory firm which holds a prominent spot in the industrial sectors including Aerospace, Automotive, Aviation, Biotech, Broadcast & Postproduction, Chemical, Electronics Manufacturing, Energy, Food & Beverage, Heavy Construction, Metalworking, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Plastics, Printing, Real Estate, Semiconductor, Solar, Textile & Woodworking, and others. HGP conducts 150-200 auction projects per year, globally.

Heritage Global Inc. (“HG”) www.HGinc.com values and monetizes industrial & financial assets by providing acquisition, disposition, valuation, and lending services for surplus and distressed assets. This aids in facilitating the circular economy by diverting useful industrial assets from landfills and operating an ethical supply chain by overseeing post-sale account activity of financial assets. Specialties consist of acting as an adviser, in addition to acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, real estate, account receivable portfolios, and intellectual property through its two business units: Industrial Assets and Financial Assets.