Shoreline Equity Partners Announces Partnership with C&S Chemicals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoreline Equity Partners, LLC (“Shoreline” or the “Firm”), a purpose-driven lower middle market private equity firm, has partnered with C&S Chemicals, Inc. (“C&S Chemicals” or the “Company”). This partnership aligns well with Shoreline’s ongoing thesis in the specialty treatment chemicals industry. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Marietta, GA, C&S Chemicals is a leading provider of water treatment and animal health chemicals. Under the leadership of Rob Chandler, Greg Chandler, and Mike Chandler, the business has grown to more than 90 employees across eight strategically located facilities with a diverse set of customers located throughout the Southeast. With a respected brand and reputation built on integrity, reliability, and dedication, C&S Chemicals has successfully positioned itself as a leading provider of chemical solutions across the Southeast.

Moving forward, and in partnership with Shoreline, C&S Chemicals is looking to execute on an aggressive growth plan via organic initiatives and acquisitions. The new partnership with Shoreline provides the Company with both the acquisition experience and access to capital needed to partner with other leading chemical solutions providers across the U.S. The Chandler brothers continue to maintain a significant ownership position in the business and will continue to lead the Company going forward.

Mike Hand, Managing Partner at Shoreline, said, “Upon meeting with Rob, Mike, and Greg, we knew we had found the ideal partners to pursue our thesis and recognized the incredible business they had built at C&S Chemicals. The Company’s product quality and service to their customers is second to none, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue building a leading chemicals platform across the Southeast and nationally.”

Zach Mittelmark, Principal at Shoreline, said, “Rob, Greg, Mike, and the broader C&S team have built an exceptional company, and we are beyond excited to partner with them to aggressively grow the business through add-on acquisitions. We are so appreciative they chose us as partners and we look forward to collectively executing on an ambitious growth vision for C&S Chemicals over the years to come.”

Rob Chandler, President and VP of Finance & Resources, said, “We are very excited to partner with Shoreline to execute on our growth strategy while remaining committed to delivering high quality products and services to our customers. Our partnership with Shoreline will give us the resources to take the next step at C&S and to further expand our reach.”

Greg Chandler, VP of Operations, said, “We are thrilled about our partnership with Shoreline. As we continue to expand our customer base and introduce new offerings, we wanted a partner with experience in doing just that. Through talking with Shoreline, we knew they understood where we are today and where we are looking to go in the future.”

Mike Chandler, VP of Sales & Marketing, said, “We are excited about the next chapter of the Company’s evolution with Shoreline. We look forward to accelerating our growth both organically and through acquisitions in partnership with the Shoreline team while maintaining our high standards for quality, customer service, and relationships for which C&S is known.”

The transaction for Shoreline was led by Mike Hand, Managing Partner; Zach Mittelmark, Principal; Mac McCready, Associate; Dylan Somohano, Associate; and Catee de Roziere, Analyst. Senior financing for the transaction was provided by NXT Capital and Apogem Capital. Croft and Bender represented C&S Chemicals in the transaction.

About C&S Chemicals

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Marietta, GA, C&S Chemicals is a leading provider of water treatment and animal health chemicals. With over 90 employees and eight facilities located across the Southeast, C&S strives to provide superior service and a quality product to every customer. The Company serves a highly diversified base of customers across the municipal, industrial, and agricultural sectors, differentiating itself through quality customer service, distribution, and logistics. For more information, please visit www.candschemicals.com.

About Shoreline

Shoreline is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on actively partnering with leading management teams. Shoreline follows a total stakeholder model, meaning success should be a “win-win” proposition for shareholders, employees, customers, vendors, and the communities within which the Firm’s companies operate. Shoreline professionals believe in honesty, incentive alignment, and creating bigger, better businesses without relying on financial engineering or cost cutting to generate returns. Investing out of the Firm’s inaugural $300 million fund, Shoreline seeks to lead equity investments of up to $100 million per transaction in support of buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate divestitures. Targeted businesses have enterprise values ranging from $25 million to $250 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $25 million. The Firm strives to partner with management teams of businesses primarily within the specialized manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business and facility services sectors, among others. For more information, please visit www.shorelineequitypartners.com.