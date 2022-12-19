Metronet Kicks Off Construction of Ultra-High-Speed Fiber Optic Network in Le Roy

LE ROY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metronet today announced that construction of its ultra-high-speed 100 percent fiber optic network has officially begun in Le Roy. Metronet’s fully funded multimillion-dollar investment in Le Roy will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s future-proof fiber optic internet. Upon completion of the construction plan, Le Roy will join the country’s internet elite as a Certified Gigabit City.

Construction has begun on the south side of town near Countryside Lane and will expand rapidly throughout the community with the first customers expected to be connected by the summer of 2023. As construction continues throughout the city, customers may sign up for presale which will indicate their interest and prioritize service installation once available. Those interested in Metronet services may visit metronet.com to be notified once their address is available for installation and to access presale.

“The residents of Le Roy are pleased and excited to welcome Metronet as a member of our community. With the support of Metronet’s 100 percent fiber optic infrastructure, Le Roy will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will improve the way we operate online in our homes and at work,” said Mayor Steven Dean. “We are grateful for Metronet’s investment in Le Roy and look forward to seeing how their service supports as a growing community.”

“We are proud to soon be adding Le Roy to our growing list of Certified Gigabit Cities. As Metronet provides access to future-proof fiber optic service, residents and businesses throughout Le Roy will have the opportunity to power up with internet speeds that will improve the quality of life online,” said John Cinelli, Metronet CEO. “We are grateful for Le Roy’s support as we prepare to provide their community with an infrastructure that will support online learning, working, gaming, and streaming well into the future.”

Le Roy residents will begin seeing Metronet trucks throughout the area as construction activities expand throughout the community. Residents will receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Additional messaging, such as yard signs, will also be provided to notify residents of when construction is beginning in their neighborhood. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

Metronet plans to hire local market management positions, sales and customer service professionals and service technicians to support the Le Roy area. Those interested in joining the Metronet team can visit Metronet.com/careers to search available positions and to submit applications.

City officials interested in adding their community to Metronet’s growing list of “Certified Gigabit Cities Powered by Metronet” may visit metronet.com/gigabit-city or contact Eddie Massengale, Metronet Sr. Director of Business Development & Government Affairs at Eddie.Massengale@metronet.com or call 423-280-9031.

About Metronet:

Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100 percent fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic communication services, including high-speed Fiber Internet and full-featured Fiber Phone. Metronet started in 2005 with one fiber optic network in Greencastle, Indiana. Since then, Metronet and its affiliates have grown to serve and construct networks in more than 250 communities across Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Wisconsin, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Metronet is committed to bringing state-of-the-art telecommunication services to communities — services that are comparable or superior to those offered in large metropolitan areas. By offering XGS PON technology, Metronet can easily carry its communities into the future of multi-gigabit service. Metronet has been recognized by PC Mag as one of the Top 10 Fastest ISPs in North Central United States in 2020 and Top 10 ISPs with Best Gaming Quality Index in 2021. Broadband Now has recognized Metronet as the Top 3 Fastest Internet Providers and Fastest Fiber Providers in the Nation in 2020, and #1 Fastest Mid-Sized Internet Provider in two states in 2020. In 2020, Metronet was awarded the Vectren Energy Safe Digging Partner Award from Vectren. For more information, visit www.Metronet.com.