AGI Announces New Partnership With Ada Manufacturing Corporation (ADAMCO) In Philippines

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ag Growth International Inc. (“AGI”) (TSX: AFN) today announced a new distribution partnership with Ada Manufacturing Corporation (ADAMCO), the largest dealer of farm machinery across the Philippines with over 30 branches and outlets. ADAMCO will begin representing AGI’s extensive and successful line of rice milling equipment.

ADAMCO is a 100% locally-owned company engaged in manufacturing and distributing agricultural equipment and part of the Ropali Group of Companies. ADAMCO works to make agriculture easier and more profitable for farmers by providing them access to modern agricultural machinery and capital through financing. Through this new agreement with AGI, ADAMCO will represent AGI’s portfolio of modern rice milling equipment.

AGI designs, manufactures, and supplies a complete range of rice milling machines including cleaning, husking, whitening, polishing, grading, sorting, and packaging machines to meet rice processors requirements. AGI’s equipment helps rice millers improve productivity and reduce operating costs. As an AGI dealer, ADAMCO will also have access to AGI’s expertise in creating end-to-end turnkey rice milling solutions. With more than 15,000 successful installations in India, AGI can provide turnkey project solutions that start from 2 TPH to 20 TPH for automated mills, and support dealers through the full cycle of engineering, construction, supervision, and commissioning.

“We are thrilled to have AGI’s trust and partnership. AGI’s rice milling solutions are a natural complement to the rice harvesters and transplanters that we already offer and AGI’s equipment will be well received by our customers.” said Ms. Ada Alethea A. Nanayakkara, President & CEO of ADAMCO. “We are convinced that the equipment designed and manufactured by AGI will make agriculture easier and more profitable for farmers by providing them access to an even broader range of modern machinery solutions through ADAMCO.”

“At AGI, we are pleased to be associated with the outstanding team at ADAMCO and this announcement illustrates our strong commitment to expanding our business across the Philippines,” said Paul Householder, AGI President & CEO. “ADAMCO will be an excellent distribution partner for AGI. We share a commitment to providing customers with the rice milling solutions required to drive higher yield and greater profitability for mill operators.”

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for global food infrastructure including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.