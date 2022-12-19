Weis Markets Adopts Cloud Enabled Solution by Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weis Markets adopts the ELERATM commerce platform from Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, which will help deliver a dynamic, agile environment featuring unified commerce, loyalty, promotions, and a frictionless produce recognition experience for its shoppers. The unified shopping experience will touch Weis Markets’ e-commerce platform and 197 brick-and-mortar stores with more than 2,500 retail checkout touchpoints, including point-of-sale (POS), Self-Checkout/Dual Use Lanes, and Mobile throughout its footprint.

"This adoption is an important step for Weis Markets and the grocery industry's reinvention toward a unified shopping experience powering a retailer's e-commerce site and their physical stores. Retailers like Weis Markets are working to adapt and reimagine their retail environment to deliver engaging shopping experiences," says Bill Campbell, Senior Vice President Head of Global Sales at Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. "ELERA enables a 'buy anywhere, pick up anywhere, return anywhere' solution, meeting the ever-evolving expectations of consumers. The platform supports Retail Self-Enablement, a capability which allows them to readily adapt to changes at the ‘speed of business‘ and meets the customers' return on investment goals."

Through the self-enablement capability and integrated loyalty and promotions management, it is much easier to execute customer affinity programs. Weis Markets will be positioned to react to rapidly changing business strategies in a new and agile manner, supporting the business as required to increase customer engagement.

“We’ve selected the ELERA platform to efficiently enhance our overall customer experience because it supports scalability in deploying customer focused solutions,” said Greg Zeh, Weis Markets CIO/Senior Vice President. “That’s important when you consider point of sale is a crucial customer touch point and one that is the key to offering a strong customer experience.”

Building on the trust established over a 30-year relationship with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and its partner Pomeroy IT Solutions, Weis selected ELERA because of the software benefits it will achieve by unifying the overall shopping experience with eCommerce integrations, loyalty and promotions, and various other touchpoints in the store. These tie seamlessly to the company's existing POS hardware infrastructure without disruption.

ELERA speeds digitization by providing retailers with a platform to develop, iterate, and scale new applications and services across touchpoints and devices that span their entire physical and online store infrastructure. ELERA works to harness the power of big data into actionable insights that enable companies to connect with customers and gain exceptional visibility into store performance and in-store customer behavior.

Toshiba has received positive interest from customers, partners and industry analysts since ELERA launched. This year, the company was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: "Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software Vendors in Grocery and Food Store Retail 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46743220, May 2022)."

About Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.