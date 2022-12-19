Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs Chooses Medallia For Customer Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs has selected Medallia as its experience platform of choice.

“We look forward to starting this new partnership with Medallia, a new step in our strategy to increase customer satisfaction,” said Laurène Beurdeley, CCO Center Parcs and David Sandier, CCO Pierre & Vacances. “We are convinced that a stronger attention to customer voice is key to continuously improving the experiences we deliver to our guests.”

“We are thrilled to work more closely with Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs and help them deliver world-class experiences,” said Agnieszka May Sadowska, SVP of Europe at Medallia. “With customers and employees engaging in new ways, leading organizations recognize that experience has become a critical foundation for business success. To stay ahead of changing market conditions and rising expectations, brands must understand their customers and employees across every touchpoint and act quickly to deliver exceptional experiences.”

Medallia's award-winning platform can meet the unique needs of every department, while also bringing them all together to drive transformational change through customer and employee experience.

About Groupe Pierre & Vacances Center Parcs

The Group develops innovative leisure and holiday concepts in respect of the environment in order to offer its clients the most attractive seaside, mountain, countryside and city-centre destinations.

Created in 1967, the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group is the European leader in local tourism. Today, with its complementary tourism brands – Pierre & Vacances, Center Parcs, maeva and Aparthotels Adagio – the Group operates a tourism network of more than 43,500 homes and apartments located in 284 sites in Europe.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools.

