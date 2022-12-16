Natixis Investment Managers Celebrates 10-Year Partnership with Winthrop Elementary School During Annual Holiday Gift-Giving Event

(L to R): Ron Taylor, EVP & Head of DEI, Natixis IM-US; Tracey Flaherty, Global Head of CSR & US Public Affairs, Natixis IM; Laima Bobelis, Community Relations Program Manager, Natixis IM; Winthrop Principal Leah Blake McKetty; Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper; and Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jim Rooney helped celebrate the 10-year partnership between Natixis Investment Managers and the Winthrop Elementary School in Dorchester, Massachusetts. (Photo: Business Wire)

(L to R): Ron Taylor, EVP & Head of DEI, Natixis IM-US; Tracey Flaherty, Global Head of CSR & US Public Affairs, Natixis IM; Laima Bobelis, Community Relations Program Manager, Natixis IM; Winthrop Principal Leah Blake McKetty; Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper; and Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Jim Rooney helped celebrate the 10-year partnership between Natixis Investment Managers and the Winthrop Elementary School in Dorchester, Massachusetts. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) celebrated its tenth year partnering with the John Winthrop Elementary School in Dorchester, Massachusetts, during the firm’s annual “Frosty’s Friends” holiday gift-giving event. Launched in 2012, the partnership between Natixis IM and Winthrop School was designed to provide direct, sustained impact and bolster the school’s efforts to enhance student education and improve learning environments through technology upgrades, facilities improvements, and special volunteer programs. Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper joined Natixis IM employees for the milestone festivities that took place on Friday, December 16, at the school.

The Frosty’s Friends gift-giving event is a seasonal culmination of a year full of enrichment activities accomplished through the long-standing relationship between Natixis IM and the Winthrop School. Throughout the school year, Natixis IM has engaged in initiatives such as mentoring, equipment upgrades, reading days celebrating diversity, and grounds beautification.

Natixis IM’s philanthropic model is designed to be collaborative. This strategic approach enabled the firm to provide meaningful support to help Winthrop Principal Leah Blake McKetty pursue performance targets when Winthrop was designated as an “underperforming” school in 2013. Winthrop is one of the few schools in Massachusetts to come out of “turnaround” status, a position the school has maintained since 2018.

“Natixis IM is ardently committed to giving back to our community in a number of ways,” said Tracey Flaherty, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and US Public Affairs at Natixis Investment Managers. “We are proud to have played a part in Winthrop School’s impressive turnaround story. It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience for both the firm and our employees.”

The collective power of Natixis IM’s financial support coupled with our employees’ personal involvement has amounted substantially through the years including:

3,000+ Frosty’s Friends gifts, accounting for every student each year

300+ employees volunteering approximately 1,200 hours of mentoring, tutoring, and classroom reading time

1,000 hours for garden, playground, and outdoor upkeep

nearly 200 Chromebooks

approximately 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies to prepare students for the upcoming year

300+ additional hours of support for cafeteria, library, and supply kit assistance

“It takes a village to achieve our goals, and Natixis IM’s dedication to the Winthrop School is a perfect example of what happens when we all come together to support our students and families,” said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. “The school community has benefited from Natixis IM’s investments in technology and helping foster an interactive school culture, and we salute them for their decade of generosity.”

“Natixis IM has helped transform the Winthrop School into a place where children are flourishing,” said Winthrop School Principal Leah Blake McKetty. “The money, know-how, and time they’ve given us have helped equip children with skills they use for success in school and life.”

Natixis Investment Managers has a long-standing commitment to support its local communities and supports broader efforts to increase diversity in the financial services industry. In 2021, the firm launched the Global Equal Opportunities Advancement Scholarship in partnership with Bottom-Line, a Boston-based nonprofit organization that assists first-generation students from underprivileged backgrounds in their pursuit of higher education studies and career development in business and related fields. Natixis IM also added two charter schools to its philanthropic partnership program – Academy of the Pacific Rim in Boston and the Life Learning Academy in San Francisco – to create workforce development, career exploration and financial literacy programs to introduce students to career opportunities in finance. The firm also joined The Equity Collective, a multi-year collaboration launched by Morgan Stanley designed to educate, empower and develop the next generation of diverse leaders in the finance industry.

Natixis IM has a strong culture of giving back to the communities where its associates live and work through its Together for Better® program. The firm’s unique philanthropic model provides direct support to its nonprofit partners by combining corporate giving with employee contributions and volunteering. Natixis IM’s collaborative philanthropic model, which includes two paid days for employees to volunteer each year, has been embraced by employees and has been recognized in the community and the industry. Natixis IM employees have been recognized for ten years in the annual Boston Business Journal ranking as the Most Generous Employees in Massachusetts, and the firm is also a fixture on Boston Business Journal‘s list of the Largest Corporate Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts.

