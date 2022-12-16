Chris Paul and Greenwood Join Forces To Provide Gifts For Winston-Salem State University Fall 2022 Graduates

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chris Paul (CP3), Phoenix Suns Point Guard and 11-Time NBA All-Star, today announces his graduation from Winston-Salem State University and a gift of career advancement and financial literacy for each of his fellow graduating classmates. The gift is powered by Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses along with the Chris Paul Family Foundation. Each graduate will receive a Greenwood Elevate membership for one year and a Greenwood account with a $100 deposit for a total value of $2,500 per graduate.

With a Greenwood Elevate membership, account and debit card, each graduate can continue to level up their career and financial journey. Greenwood Elevate is a way to manage your finances while also experiencing all that the community and culture has to offer.

The Elevate membership, includes the ability to:

Advance your career as part of a professional community Get access to The Gathering Spot’s network of professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs, curated experiences, exclusive content, and clubs in Atlanta, D.C. and Los Angeles with workspace, event space, restaurant, and bar. There are also Connected City communities in New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Houston. Join Valence’s professional networking platform and access tens of thousands of job listings through the recruiting database.

Unlock Exclusive Experiences Take advantage of a range of invitation-only events and experiences, including A3C – Atlanta’s premier music, tech, and culture festival. Plus, you can get exclusive golf experiences and benefits.

Travel in Style Book luxury hotels and gain access to airport concierge service, access over 1,200 Priority Pass Lounges worldwide, and other benefits that give you peace of mind when you travel.

Spend with Confidence Get an extended purchase warranty, reimbursed for damaged items or in cases of ID theft plus cash advances and card replacements in emergencies.



“As someone with a deep passion for HBCUs, I am proud to be graduating from Winston-Salem State and also excited to partner with Greenwood to provide a graduation gift to each of my classmates,” said Chris Paul. “Career development and financial planning are key next steps in the future for these graduates. This Greenwood Elevate membership will help them grow in the right direction.”

“This gift from Chris is deeply aligned with our support of Black institutions including HBCUs and our mission of empowering the Black community through career development and financial literacy,” says Ryan Glover, Greenwood’s Chairman who co-founded Greenwood alongside Dr. Paul Judge, Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young, and rapper and activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render. “We’d like to congratulate Chris Paul and his classmates on earning their degrees, and thank Chris for giving back to everyone in the Winston-Salem State graduating class.”

Greenwood is a Black owned company that has developed a mobile banking platform inspired by the early 1900's Greenwood District, where the recirculation of Black wealth occurred all day, everyday, and where Black businesses thrived.

About Greenwood

Greenwood is the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and businesses. Greenwood’s mission is to support financial freedom for minorities through community building, career advancement, and financial services. Greenwood’s flagship product is a best-in-class digital banking service provided by partnering with FDIC-insured banks. Greenwood Inc, includes The Gathering Spot, a private membership network and Valence, the career development and job recruiting platform. The combined community has over 1 million people. Greenwood’s founders include Civil Rights leader Andrew J. Young, Ryan Glover, founder of the Bounce TV Network, Dr. Paul Judge, and rapper and activist Michael “Killer Mike” Render. Greenwood has raised funding from six of the largest banks including Citi, JPMorgan Chase, PNC and Truist as well as other companies including Pendulum, TTV Capital, Mastercard, and Visa.