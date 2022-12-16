Metaverse World, the Subsidiary of Premier Game Developer Netmarble F&C, Partners with Mysten Labs to Build Next-Generation Metaverse

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mysten Labs (“Mysten” or the “Company”), a web3 infrastructure company and initial developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced that it has been selected by Metaverse World, a subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, to serve as the blockchain partner for GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD, a recently unveiled next-generation metaverse.

The official GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD trailer can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36TkQ1KC8oA.

GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD enables thousands of users to simultaneously interact with one another and various cities and neighborhoods in a vast, open virtual world featuring distinctive anime-style character concepts and immersive 4K backgrounds. The metaverse will also allow users to build their own monoverse, in which they can create and decorate their personal spaces, as well as use webcam and mobile camera-based motion recognition technology to customize their individual avatars and create user-generated content to be broadcast in the metaverse and across other social networks.

By partnering with Mysten, GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD will leverage the Sui blockchain to bring rich, dynamic, and composable assets on-chain and power the metaverse’s economic, trading, and payment activities.

Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten, said, “ Netmarble F&C is an internationally-recognized mobile gaming company, renowned for its imaginative gameplay experiences and relentless focus on player entertainment and enjoyment. Through GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD, we look forward to taking the metaverse from an abstract idea to a tangible and interactive destination that combines the best of web2 and web3.”

Woowon Seo, CEO of Netmarble F&C, said, “ Great metaverses require great infrastructure. We are excited to partner with Mysten to build our metaverse on Sui, which is uniquely designed to support fun, high-performing games and experiences at scale.”

GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD’s Closed Beta Test (CBT) will take place next year and will sequentially launch full service.

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.

Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users. Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. This first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences.

Learn more: https://sui.io

About Metaverse World

Metaverse World is a subsidiary of Netmarble F&C, most known for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, a mobile card-collecting RPG game with over 150 million cumulative downloads. Based on Netmarble IPs and resources, Metaverse World is building an Open World virtual space, GRAND CROSS: METAWORLD. The mission of Metaverse World is to realize mass adoption of blockchain with casual entertainment content.