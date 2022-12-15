Lori Hyland becomes 100% shareholder and owner of Hilton & Hyland.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton & Hyland, one of the world’s most venerated luxury residential real estate brokerages, today announced that Lori Hyland and chairman and co-founder Rick Hilton have agreed to terms wherein Hyland has become the 100% shareholder and owner of Hilton & Hyland.

The Hilton & Hyland company name will remain unchanged.

Lori Hyland is well-known within the industry, having been at Jeff’s side when he established the brokerage firm in 1993 with Rick Hilton of the esteemed Hilton family. Jeff Hyland, an architectural historian and the author of the “Legendary Estates of Beverly Hills,” an encyclopedia of the great homes past and present that have created our city, passed away in February following a battle with cancer. Lori Hyland has enjoyed a storied career as a fine artist and, alongside Jeff, took pride in Hilton & Hyland’s representation of the legendary estates of Beverly Hills and beyond. She is a deep-rooted devotee of the City’s history and looks forward to bolstering the company’s future within it.

“ Beverly Hills is the only inlet city of the major luxury markets, yet, people come from all over the globe to build legendary estates here and add to its extensive history,” said Lori Hyland. “ It is such an honor to be centered in this treasured community, and I am deeply excited for what’s ahead as Hilton & Hyland continues to serve it.”

As part of the transaction, Rick Hilton will be affirmed as the co-founder of Hilton & Hyland.

“ Rick (Hilton) will be greatly regarded as Hilton & Hyland’s co-founder who joined Jeff 30 years ago to create our masterpiece of an agency,” Hyland added. “ Hilton & Hyland has a sterling reputation on the world stage and will continue to represent its unique and legendary estates.”

“ I entered the real estate business over thirty years ago. During those three decades, along with my partner, Jeff Hyland, we created and built ‘Hilton & Hyland’,” Hilton said. “ Together, we turned our company into the finest boutique brokerage in the world.”

“ With Jeff’s passing, it seemed like a natural progression to move forward by creating a new brokerage with my son, Barron,” Hilton added. “ It is to be called Hilton & Hilton.”

Lori Hyland graduated from the University of Southern California and attended the Pratt Institute and School of Visual Arts in New York.

ABOUT HILTON & HYLAND

“ All said and done, it’s your reputation that counts.” – Jeff Hyland

Founded in 1993 by owners Rick Hilton and Jeff Hyland, Hilton & Hyland has remained privately-held, steadfastly independent, and unfettered by investors or outside shareholders for 30 years. With our sole office in Beverly Hills, we are perhaps the top-producing luxury brokerage in the world.

Hilton & Hyland once again led the luxury residential market in Los Angeles in 2021 with a 31% market share of sales priced $20 million and above, a 23% market share of sales priced $10 million and above, and a 19% market share of sales priced $5 million and above. On top of that, our annual sales volume hit $4 billion with an average price per transaction of $6.87 million.

None of this incredible success would be possible without our dedicated associates and award-winning in-house marketing team. Our firm retains knowledge and access to numerous off-market properties, which allow us to keep approximately 27% of our business in-house. While other agencies fixate on expansion and franchising, Hilton & Hyland remains committed to raising the bar for luxury service and providing an in-depth expertise that none can match.

Although we are but one office, we are far from alone. Hilton & Hyland is proud to be a founding affiliate, and exclusive Los Angeles member, of Forbes Global Properties, a Forbes company. We also maintain an exclusive relationship with Luxury Portfolio International, the elite branch of Leading RE, who total $300 billion in annual global sales. This expansive international network combined with our local expertise allows Hilton & Hyland a unique position as a powerhouse firm with a presence in all major cities of the world.

Hilton & Hyland's goal is to provide unwavering commitment to character, integrity and proficiency. Clients receive personalized service combined with the best of the industry's evolving tools and technology. We thrive in our collaborative environment in which skill sets, spheres of influence, accountability, and open dialogue come together to serve the greater good of the client.