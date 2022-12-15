AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company (Finger Lakes) (Trumansburg, NY). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR has been revised to stable from negative, while the outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Finger Lakes’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The downgrade of the Long-Term ICR is based on the revision of the company’s operating performance assessment to adequate from strong, reflective of volatile operating results largely driven by weather-related losses, inflationary pressures and supply chain delays, which have increased loss costs in recent years. In addition, the company’s expense ratio is elevated compared with peers in the personal property composite due to a higher-than-average commission expense structure. As the result of these factors, Finger Lakes has reported unfavorable underwriting results starting in 2019 and through the third quarter of 2022. Furthermore, the company’s operating performance metrics are more in line with the adequate assessment.

Finger Lakes’ management has implemented several initiatives including pre-renewal inspection, underwriting authority, non-renewing unprofitable business, rate revisions, and policy rewrites, which should help to stabilize results and eventually lessen volatility.

