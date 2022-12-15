Siemens Energy Selects Syntax for Global Implementation Partnership with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntax, the leading multi-cloud and multi-ERP managed cloud provider for mission-critical applications, today announced a partnership with Siemens Energy to design and implement its new SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud (DMC) infrastructure for over 80 production sites globally.

Syntax will execute the SAP DMC subscription contract for five pilot plants located in Germany, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. These sites reflect the enormously wide range of Siemens Energy’s requirements as Syntax gathers critical process data for analysis, process modeling and execution, and resource coordination.

During this period, Syntax will also provide expertise in the integration of manufacturing processes for the company, creating a strong foundation for a digital factory implementation through the creation of a standard template. This Siemens Energy template, which is set to be developed before the end of 2023, will gradually be rolled out globally over a period of seven years.

"We are very proud that Siemens Energy has chosen Syntax for this strategic and important global initiative," says Ralf Sürken, CEO Europe, Syntax. “The combination of SAP know-how, industry experience and global positioning that Syntax brings to the table is unique – especially with the addition of our recently-founded global Center of Excellence for Manufacturing and participation in global certification programs.”

As one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, Siemens Energy operates globally along nearly the entire energy value chain. Its products include gas turbines, steam turbines, generators, transformers, and compressors. Siemens Energy’s stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes it a global market leader in renewable energies including conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.

"We chose to partner with Syntax because of its holistic approach to digital transformation, and its high level of expertise and extensive experience with projects related to the SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud," explains Matthias Hammes, IT project manager, Siemens Energy. “As an important part of our sustainable digitization strategy within the production areas, this project is of great strategic importance for Siemens Energy. Using the same systems at all production sites is the basis for notably better cooperation, protection against cybersecurity threats, and more efficient interests of the customer."

With the many years of experience and proven multi-cloud expertise, Syntax understands industrial settings and knows how to implement customers’ best business solutions in appropriate SAP systems. As a global IT service provider, Syntax is increasingly aware and remains focused on supporting customers and partners with an eye on social and environmental impacts of the products and services they buy, build and use.

About Syntax:

Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses’ mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 700+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, or hybrid environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers’ applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works together with its customers and partners on the energy systems of the future, thereby supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from energy generation to energy transmission and storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hydrogen-powered hybrid power plants, generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio is already decarbonized. Through the majority stake in the listed Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), Siemens Energy is one of the world market leaders in renewable energies. An estimated one sixth of the world's electricity generation is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 92,000 people in more than 90 countries worldwide and generated sales of 29 billion euros in the 2022 fiscal year.

Siemens Energy is a trademark licensed by Siemens AG.