Westinghouse and Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe Sign Agreement for Implementation of First AP1000® Nuclear Power Reactors in Poland

From left: David Durham, President of Energy Systems at Westinghouse, and Tomasz Stępień, President of the Management Board of Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe, during today’s signing ceremony. (Photo: Business Wire)

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company and Polish utility Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe today signed an agreement defining the main principles and path forward for the first Polish nuclear reactors. Last month, the Polish government selected the proven Westinghouse AP1000® reactor for its first-ever nuclear energy program.

“Today's agreement is another big step towards Poland's goal of safe and reliable nuclear energy from a trusted partner. This key pillar of our bilateral relations will ensure Poland's energy security while reducing emissions,” said Mark Brzezinski, United States Ambassador to Poland.

“Westinghouse is proud to continue this journey with our Polish partners to deliver clean, safe and secure nuclear power for the people of Poland,” said David Durham, Energy Systems President for Westinghouse. “This framework agreement sets us up for success as we look ahead to commercial operation of Poland’s first AP1000 reactors.”

Today’s agreement outlines next steps for the project, including site layout, licensing-and-permitting support, site development services and procurement, as well as establishing the framework for future project delivery contracts. Another agreement is expected to be signed by mid-2023 for the design of the nuclear power plant to be built in Pomerania.

The AP1000 is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. In addition to two AP1000 units being completed at the Vogtle site in the United States, four AP1000 units are currently setting operational performance records in China with four additional reactors under construction. Westinghouse AP1000 technology also has been selected for two additional units in China, nine in Ukraine, and is under consideration at multiple other sites in Central and Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, and in the United States.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.