Publix Pharmacy now offering bedside delivery at Manatee Memorial Hospital

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix Pharmacy and Manatee Memorial Hospital, located in Bradenton, Florida, are teaming up to provide bedside delivery of prescription medications to patients before they’re discharged.

“ At Publix Pharmacy, caring for our customers and communities means continuing to look for ways to provide services and convenience for our patients when they need it most,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “ We are excited to extend bedside delivery of prescription medications to patients of Manatee Memorial Hospital and hope to help with their road to recovery after discharge.”

About bedside delivery

Bedside delivery is provided free of charge at select hospital locations. The Publix at Palmetto will handle any necessary insurance authorizations, then fill and deliver the order directly to the patient or the nursing unit. Patients can make payments upon delivery and obtain future refills from any Publix Pharmacy.

“ Our goal in our collaboration with Publix Pharmacy is to provide our patients with the medications they need to keep them healthy before they leave the building,” said Manatee Memorial Hospital Director of Pharmacy James Wengerd. “ Patients will leave our hospital knowing what medications to take and how much they cost.”

About Manatee Memorial Hospital

Manatee Memorial Hospital, a member of the Manatee Healthcare System, has served the residents of Manatee, Hillsborough and surrounding counties for over 69 years. While best known for its extensive heart and vascular services, including interventional cardiology and heart and lung surgery, the company also has advanced care centers for stroke, cancer, interventional radiology, emergency care, general surgery, bariatric surgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery and childbirth, and is Manatee County’s only Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. For more information visit manateememorial.com.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 240,000 associates, currently operates 1,322 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom.