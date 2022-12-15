AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Misr Insurance Company

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Misr Insurance Company (MIC) (Egypt). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. MIC is the non-life insurance subsidiary of Misr Insurance Holding Company (MIHC).

The ratings reflect MIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also benefit, in form of lift, from MIHC’s financial strength, due to MIC’s strategic importance to the group.

MIC’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects the company’s BCAR scores to remain comfortably above the minimum level required for the strongest assessment, supported by good internal capital generation and low underwriting leverage. Despite the company’s relatively conservative investment allocation by asset class, AM Best considers the quality of assets to be weak given their concentration in Egypt, which exposes MIC’s balance sheet to heightened potential volatility. The balance sheet strength assessment also factors in the company’s high dependence on reinsurance and Egypt’s high economic and political risks, and very high financial system risk.

MIC has a track record of robust operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year (2018-2022) weighted average return on equity and combined ratio of 12.3% and 93.9% (as calculated by AM Best), respectively. The company’s investment results remain the primary contributor to earnings, supported by the high interest rate environment in Egypt, accounting for over 90% of pre-tax profits over the past five years.

MIC has an excellent position in its domestic market. The company’s gross written premium increased by 8.3% during fiscal-year 2022 to EGP 10.4 billion (USD 553.6 million), supporting the company’s market-leading position in Egypt’s non-life insurance sector and market share of approximately 40%. Whilst business is concentrated in Egypt, the company benefits from a modest level of geographic diversification stemming from its regional inwards facultative business, which accounted for approximately 14% of premium revenue during the 2022 fiscal year.

MIC has implemented tools that enable it to reliably manage its risk exposures and formalise its risk management framework in recent years. The ERM assessment takes into account AM Best’s expectation that MIC will continue to develop and integrate its risk management framework to adapt to the evolving risk landscape.

