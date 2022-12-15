Work From Your Tub on Tuesday December 20th and Support Ukrainian Civilians

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Post a social photo or video of yourself working from your tub on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and a U.S. ad agency will donate $1, up to $5,000, to a nonprofit dedicated to providing relief to Ukrainian protectors and civilians.

Curiosity, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is joining forces with Ukraine's PR Army, the nonprofit organization of 400+ Ukrainian PR leaders whose goal is to share the truth about the war in Ukraine with the global community of journalists, governments and influential opinion leaders, to declare Dec. 20 international #WorkFromTubDay.

Since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, millions of Ukrainians have been either displaced from their homes, forced to flee the country or made to seek refuge in government shelters. For those who have remained in their homes, the realities of keeping up with their daily lives and work remains an ongoing struggle. The majority of Ukrainians in corporate or creative industries, including tech, marketing/advertising, startups and design, who once convened in offices and shared workspaces, are now being forced to work from the innermost windowless rooms of their homes to stay safe during constant air raids, bombings and general attacks on their cities.

For most, that shelter is an empty bathtub.

As so many across the U.S. and Europe get ready for holiday gatherings, giftings and vacations, PR Army and Curiosity are asking people to literally sit in solidarity with Ukraine by working a full 8-hour day from their bathtubs. Supporters are encouraged to post a picture or video of themselves working from an empty bathtub to Instagram or LinkedIn using #WorkFromTubDay and tagging @BathtubCreative. For each of the first 5,000 posts, Curiosity will donate $1 to the MacPaw Foundation, a Kyiv-based nonprofit organization currently dedicated to helping save the lives of Ukrainian protectors and providing relief to Ukrainian civilians. All donations to the MacPaw Foundation will go toward providing necessary hygiene items for civilians living in the de-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Those preferring to donate directly can do so via the ongoing Bathtub Creative fundraising initiative launched earlier this month by Ukraine’s PR Army and Curiosity. Through real life stories of Ukrainians working from their bathrooms, Bathtub Creative is raising awareness and donations for the MacPaw Foundation by shedding light on the working conditions Ukrainians across multiple creative industries endure daily to keep safe and remain productive as the war wages destruction on their cities and homes.

“The Russian invasion to Ukraine turned my life in Kyiv from the one I liked a lot (with a beloved job, family gatherings, friends, books and travels) into completely new reality: with bomb shelters, volunteering, constant fear for my family and friends, war news and work from a bathroom during air raid sirens,” said Julia Petryk, Co-Founder of PR Army and Head of PR for MacPaw. “Ukrainians show unbelievable resistance while living, working and studying during these tough times for our country. Because of the recent attacks on our infrastructure, Ukrainians need to adapt to blackouts now. However, even under such harsh circumstances, we know that our freedom is worth it. We ask others to sit in solidarity on #WorkFromTubDay to show support for the people suffering from war in Ukraine."