Vision RNG and Waste Connections Sign Agreement for LFG to RNG Project at the Laurel Ridge Landfill

CANONSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision RNG, LLC today announced a Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) agreement with the Laurel Ridge Landfill in Corbin, Kentucky. Owned by Laurel Ridge Landfill, LLC, a subsidiary of Waste Connections, Inc, the project will use 1,800 cfm of landfill gas (LFG) and construction is scheduled to be completed in Q4 of 2024. The project will produce 450,000 MMBtu of RNG annually that will be injected into a nearby natural gas transmission pipeline. This RNG will be used by various customers across the U.S. for transportation fuel and other sustainability purposes.

Vision RNG’s CEO, Bill Johnson commented, “We are delighted to be partnered with Waste Connections on this project. As our portfolio of RNG projects continues to expand, we are making a real impact on reducing methane emissions, capturing that wasted greenhouse gas and putting it to good use as renewable natural gas.”

About Vision RNG: Vision RNG LLC is a U.S. based, full-service developer of landfill gas to sustainable renewable natural gas projects. The Company develops, engineers, constructs and operates these infrastructure projects with a best-in-class, in-house team of industry experts. For more information, please visit https://visionrng.com.

About Waste Connections: Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non- hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.