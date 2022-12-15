Airwallex partners with TripActions to support its global expenses and reimbursements

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global fintech Airwallex is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by TripActions as the partner of choice for its global cross-border payments and FX needs to support TripActions Liquid, its corporate card and expense management solution.

With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further streamline travel and expense management experiences for its customers across 130 markets by providing a seamless, cost-efficient way to convert and pay out funds in over 45 currencies.

“Identifying faster, easier, and safer ways to move and manage money is key for businesses that want to grow at scale. At Airwallex, this is exactly the pain point that we are building a solution for,” said Ravi Adusumilli, Global Head of Partnerships and General Manager, Americas at Airwallex. “TripActions is the modern day, all-in-one solution for corporate travel and expense, and we are pleased that we are able to support them and their ambition as they look to grow and expand their business globally.”

“TripActions aims to make travel and expense easy, and Airwallex’s vision to deliver better experiences and tech solutions aligns exactly with that goal,” said Michael Sindicich, EVP and General Manager of TripActions Liquid. “With Airwallex, we are now able to reimburse our customers’ international employees in their local currencies instantly or on the same day in many countries, and we’re excited to continue working together as we bring more innovative features to businesses everywhere.”

Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 2015, Airwallex reported significant business growth in the last year, with revenues more than doubling year-over-year. In the US, Airwallex has also built steady traction, having experienced rapid customer growth, and having won “Startup of the Year” in this year’s US Fintech Awards. Today, the business operates with a still-growing team of 1,300 employees in 19 locations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is the leading financial technology platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. With one of the world’s most powerful payments and banking infrastructure, our technology empowers businesses of all sizes to accept payments, move money globally, and simplify their financial operations in a single platform. Established in 2015 in Melbourne, Australia, our purpose is to connect entrepreneurs, business builders, makers and creators with opportunities in every corner of the world. Today, Airwallex has a global footprint across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Find out more at www.airwallex.com.