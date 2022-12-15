Prodapt augments its System-On-Chip (SoC) design services with Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider, announced that it has joined the ecosystem of Intel® Corporation, the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer. With this partnership, Prodapt will help System-On-Chip (SOC) design service providers strengthen their capabilities in pre-silicon development, compressing product development timelines and time to market.

Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V* is a robust development environment that enables pre-silicon developers to write, run, debug and port software code on top of Intel-provided operating system stacks. With Prodapt's design, validation, and verification capabilities, customers can accelerate new product development that scale with next-gen complexity, design size, and integrations.

"We are pleased to join Intel®'s ecosystem and actively promote Intel Pathfinder for RISC-V as a developer tool for its design services customers," said Dinesh Tyagi, Head of ASIC Business at Prodapt. "Our SOC design services combined with Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V will be of great value to our mutual customers," he added.

"Maintaining a torrid pace of execution and fostering ecosystem collaboration are the keys to long-term success for Intel® Pathfinder for RISC-V," said Vijay Krishnan, General Manager, RISC-V Ventures from Intel®.

Prodapt was also recently conferred with Intel® Network Builders Winners' Circle membership for the second time. The Network Builders program is designed to accelerate technical innovation and network transformation.

About Prodapt

Prodapt is the largest and fastest-growing specialized player in the Connectedness space, serving global firms that ultimately seek to connect people. With its singular focus on the domain, Prodapt has built a deep understanding of the most transformative technologies that help connect our world.

Prodapt offers a suite of end-to-end services and solutions for the Connectedness industry powered by over twenty years of domain experience. Our clients include Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America, British Telecom, KPN, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, and Deutsche Telekom, among many others.

Prodapt is A Great Place to Work certified company with a workforce of over 5000 spread across 44 countries spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Prodapt is part of the 128-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

https://www.prodapt.com

*Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.