Pacific Defense Awarded AFRL Contract to Develop Modular, Open Architecture Sensor for Cislunar Space Situational Awareness Mission

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Defense, a leading open systems integrator delivering Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and solutions, announced today it has signed a contract with the Space Control Technology Branch of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop and demonstrate a low size, weight, and power (SWaP) sensor built on MOSA principles to address the rapidly expanding challenge of space situational awareness (SSA) in the cislunar regime. The “Moonraker” system builds upon Pacific Defense’s expertise in MOSA system development, leveraging 3U software-defined radio (SDR) and graphics processing unit (GPU) technology, as well as an open software framework comprised of company and industry-provided SSA applications.

“The U.S. and partner nations are experiencing unprecedented challenges in detecting and tracking activities in the cislunar domain,” said Bryan Terlecky, Vice President of Space Systems at Pacific Defense. “Moonraker presents a fresh approach to space payload design and support for this important mission, with the potential for rapid, affordable proliferation of SSA sensors across cislunar space.”

“The AFRL Space Control team is excited to work with Pacific Defense to research, develop and demonstrate this innovative and cost-effective sensing capabilities for cislunar space,” said Brian Engberg, Chief, Space Control Technology Branch. “This capability will help us achieve a multi-layered ability that ensures cislunar space remains a safe and transparent operational environment.”

The contract has a 24-month period of performance culminating in demonstration of prototype sensors in USG lab facilities. AFRL and Pacific Defense are also exploring options to place a Moonraker system in space for on-orbit demonstrations.

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense was formed to support the DoD’s disciplined movement to modular open standards, including CMOSS/SOSA, and to mirror the way military services address EMS warfare with holistic mission planning and execution. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms, and C2 capabilities to the DoD. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.