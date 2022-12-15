Airgain® Announces Development With Errigal for Enterprise Wireless Monitoring Solutions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, creating and delivering products that include embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe – announced today its partnership with Errigal, an enterprise software company specializing in network operation automation and management. The companies are teaming up to develop simplified end-to-end solutions that provide Airgain customers with wireless network monitoring management tools for their network infrastructure and client devices.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership in order to continue fortifying Airgain’s mission to simplify wireless for our customers,” said Airgain Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Ali Sadri. “Errigal boasts two decades of industry experience in developing its one solution platform, making it the perfect operational partner to help provide visibility and remote management for Airgain’s current and future wireless products.”

The partnership will combine Airgain’s innovations in wireless systems and Errigal’s Software development expertise in cloud management services. Areas of focus of the collaboration will include comprehensive system-level and device level dashboard, geographic asset tracking and mapping, and real-time alarm visualization and historical tracking. Additional features of the collaboration are expected to include:

Routine discovery and storage of configuration parameters.

Tracking and graphing of performance metrics such as RSSI and temperature.

User-configurable alarming based on setting thresholds around performance metrics.

Integrated ticketing and email notifications.

Configuration management with change tracking.

Years of data stored in the cloud or exported to a data lake.

“Errigal is excited to partner with Airgain in its mission to simplify wireless connectivity,” said Stephen Shotts, Chief Technologist and Co-Founder of Errigal. “Through the combination of our network operation automation and management tools with Airgain’s devices and firmware, we aim to provide the market with a powerful solution for connecting their enterprise.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our products are offered in three distinct sub-brands: Airgain Embedded, Airgain Integrated and Airgain Antenna+. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized integrated wireless solutions. Airgain's expertise in custom cellular and antenna system design pairs with our focus on high-growth technologies and our dedication to simplify the growing complexity of wireless. With a broad portfolio of products across the value chain, from embedded components to fully integrated products, we are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive, and consumer markets. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Errigal:

Errigal has a 20+ year history with top tier device management. We create highly-integrated solutions to bring RF and network hardware to life, creating the best possible user experience and ensuring maximum system quality and uptime. Our platforms manage over 150,000 devices across the world and build interfaces to provide the "Single Pane of Glass" to manage complex networks. Our customers include some of the largest integrators and tower companies in the world, telecom carriers, equipment manufacturers and large and small enterprises. Our software manages the network devices in the tallest buildings, largest hotels, most prominent stadiums, largest theme parks, hospitals, and airports across the U.S. and Europe.

For more information please visit http://www.errigal.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected outcomes of the development, time to market, the performance of, and market for, Airgain’s products or those of its partners; and the anticipated results of the collaboration with Errigal. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the collaboration with Errigal may not yield the expected benefits; the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; if our channel partners fail to perform, or our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain constraints and rising interest rates and inflation may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers; risks associated with any regulatory approvals that may be required; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.