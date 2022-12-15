Werner Enterprises Selects Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud to Strengthen Safety and Driver Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT) today announced that the Samsara Connected Operations Cloud was selected by Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies. Werner leverages Samsara to improve the safety and experience of drivers across its fleet and reduce costs.

With more than 8,500 trucks, 27,000 trailers, and 14,000 associates, safety on and off the road is a top priority for Werner. Video footage from front-facing Samsara AI Dash Cams helps the truckload transportation and logistics services company to better understand how incidents on the road happen and how to prevent them in the future.

Samsara AI Dash Cams enable real-time incident detection, in-cab preventative coaching, coaching workflows, and worker safety scores. Alerts provide Werner’s drivers with audio warnings when high-risk behaviors like speeding, rolling stops, and harsh braking are detected. As a result of Samsara adoption, Werner saw positive safety outcomes and found more opportunities to recognize drivers for good behavior and attentiveness on the road.

“Werner is intentional and focused on ensuring the safety of our own drivers and the motoring public,” said Daragh Mahon, EVP & CIO of Werner Enterprises. “To innovate in the transportation and logistics industry, you need to work with like-minded technology leaders. Samsara’s pace of innovation is what we were looking for and we are excited for the continued growth with them in our digital transformation journey.”

Werner has a “Cloud First, Cloud Now” strategy and is well on its way to being the first major truckload carrier in North America to move its entire technology stack and operations to the Cloud. Samsara’s open ecosystem makes it possible for Werner to collect, analyze, and act on data from Samsara’s Connected Operations Cloud in its proprietary fleet management platform. With more than 4.6 trillion data points processed annually, Samsara is uniquely positioned to help large transportation and logistics companies increase their operations’ safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

“Samsara’s potential to improve the lives of millions of people who power our economy is what keeps us innovating,” said Stephen Franchetti, CIO of Samsara. “Real-time data is the foundation of creating a better driver experience and a more resilient supply chain. Werner demonstrates what’s possible when you lean into innovation and it’s an exciting time to be a part of their journey.”

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.