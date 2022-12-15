Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Expands Presence in The Lone Star State

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network is pleased to announce its further expansion in the Southern region with the addition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Karapasha Realty.

Bringing 35 years of real estate experience to the network, this office will be co-owned by industry leader, Karen Karapasha, and her husband, Tony Karapasha. Recognized consistently by the Houston Business Journal as one of Houston’s Top Producers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Karapasha Realty is very much rooted in the community it serves.

“This global network has a strong marketing presence throughout the real estate industry,” said Co-owner, Karen Karapasha. “Their dedication to the network agents and their customers is a cut above the competition. I appreciated the strong sense of support from their entire organization when taking those first steps to join the network. We are excited to be a part of such a dynamic and focused team.”

“This company is one of the most recognized real estate teams in the state,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "Their complete knowledge of the Greater Houston real estate market is a major advantage when deciding to buy or sell a home, and we could not be more excited to welcome them to our global network.“

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Karapasha Realty agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ active referral and relocation networks, and its “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members’ premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Karapasha Realty has a team of 9 agents who bring extensive knowledge and familiarity to the Greater Houston market.

“Our commitment is simple: to offer a personalized approach for all our clients with unequaled quality of service to make their experience of buying or selling your home positive and rewarding. Now under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, we can take this commitment even further,“ added Tony Karapasha.

For more information visit: www.bhhskarapasharealty.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Karapasha Realty

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Karapasha Realty is a full-service real estate agency specializing in residential real estate, new construction, relocation services and more. With the team’s extensive market knowledge in the real estate industry and combining our understanding of our client’s unique needs allows for a seamless real estate transaction.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.