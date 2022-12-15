Aeyon Joint Venture Awarded $516.9 Million Financial Support IDIQ Contract from NASA

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeyon today announced its joint venture, MM Technologies LLC (MMT) was awarded the NASA Financial Support Services (NFSS) contract. This performance-based, single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders has a maximum potential IDIQ value of $516.9 million.

Aeyon is a leading provider of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), business system migration, and management consulting services. Operating as an Aeyon subsidiary, MMT is an SBA-approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between MDW Associates (MDW) and Manufacturing Technical Solutions (an Aeyon company) focused on sound financial stewardship, financial management analysis, and data analytics and report automation.

Under the NFSS contract, Aeyon will provide financial management consulting services in support of NASA’s missions, programs and projects. This work will extend across seven of the ten NASA centers, including Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards Air Force Base, California; Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California; Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio; Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida; Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas; Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama; and Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

“This milestone contract affirms that agencies continue to turn to Aeyon for our ability to unlock financial management efficiencies at scale by standardizing key processes, consolidating financial contracts and ensuring auditability,” said Sunny Singh, President and CEO of Aeyon.

The NFSS contract is part of a multi-year initiative to streamline NASA’s procurement of its product service lines (PSLs). Managed out of Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, the contract began on Dec. 1, with a 90-day phase-in period, followed by a two-year base period, and three two-year option periods.

To learn more about Aeyon's financial management and digital transformation capabilities

