CWB and Brim Expand Partnership to Deliver Innovative New Business Credit Card Program

Brim Financial and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) announced today the expansion of their partnership with a new business credit card offering. After a successful partnership and rollout of CWB's personal credit cards, CWB and Brim are introducing an innovative suite of credit card products for CWB's business banking clients. The cards are powered by Brim's robust technology platform and embedded business banking solutions. Brim is one of Canada's fastest growing technology companies, globally ranked as a best-in-class Credit Card as a Service Platform provider and Canadian Western Bank (CWB), is a financial institution that focuses on the unique financial needs of Canadian businesses and their owners.

“Business owners need a credit card that will help them save time and money so they can focus on what they do best, and that’s running their operation,” said Jeff Wright, Group Head, Client Solutions & Specialty Businesses, CWB. "The combination of features like instant digital card issuance, spend management and budgeting tools on Brim’s easy-to-use online dashboard, and a great cash back rewards program, will make this new line of credit cards a fantastic experience for our clients.”

Clients with a CWB business credit card will have access to Brim’s full suite of time-saving functionalities, product capabilities, and business workflows. CWB’s cardholders will benefit from an industry-leading digital experience, which includes seamless management of employee cards, customized reporting and exclusive rewards from merchant partners. Modern features, include:

Instant access to digital cards

CAD and USD cards with premium benefits and insurances

Self-serve administration tools and workflows

Real-time employee card issuance

Configurable spend controls

Accounting software integration

“We are thrilled to build on our strong partnership and enable CWB’s business clients to access Brim’s globally-recognized Credit Card as a Service platform. Having rolled out the successful consumer credit card ecosystem together, we are looking forward to bringing next-level innovation and an elevated user experience to business credit cards,” said Rasha Katabi, CEO & Founder, Brim Financial. “CWB has been a brilliant partner that is committed to delivering value to its clients, and the new business credit card platform will bring to CWB’s business clients a full suite of modern tools and solutions to enable them to focus on their growth and support their success.”

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of small and medium-sized businesses and their owners. Through our network of banking centres, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money, and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

About Brim Financial

Brim Financial, one the fastest growing fintechs in Canada, is ranked best-in-class Credit-Card-as-a- Service Platform (CCaaS) provider globally. Brim is a market-leading provider of an omni-channel, financial technology Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for financial institutions, large brands and fintech partners. Brim’s robust platform and feature-rich products, deliver a broad suite of payment solutions for Businesses and Consumers as well as comprehensive Enterprise Workflows. To learn more, visit www.brimfinancial.com.