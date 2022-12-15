RetireOne and Nationwide Partner to Distribute Menu of Advisory Annuity Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RetireOne®, the leading independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions, and industry leader Nationwide are teaming up to expand the distribution of Nationwide’s advisory annuity products, allowing Nationwide to reach new markets. RetireOne, an outsourced insurance desk (OID), will begin distributing three of Nationwide’s advisory annuity solutions and the Nationwide Advisory Variable Universal Life product through its wholly owned broker-dealer, EF Legacy, reaffirming the company’s commitment to providing RIAs with next-generation, protected accumulation and retirement income solutions from leaders in the advisory space.

The advisory solution additions include:

Monument Advisor Investment-Only Variable Annuity: The first flat-fee, investment-only variable annuity that serves as a simple, low-cost solution with more than 350 investment options. This solution may be ideal for clients in need of additional tax deferral or for those looking for a less expensive annuity solution.

Nationwide Advisory Retirement Income Annuity: A fee-based variable annuity designed for tax-deferred accumulation and retirement income growth potential. An additional living benefit rider can be purchased for added protection that provides clients with a guaranteed retirement income stream, while still allowing market participation.

Nationwide Advisory Income: The Single Premium Immediate Annuity built for RIAs, fee-based financial professionals and their clients, that provides a guaranteed retirement income stream, while also offering inflation protection through an optional Cost of Living Adjustment and an optional Liquidity Feature that allows for a lump sum withdrawal in case of emergency.

Nationwide Advisory Variable Universal Life: A fee-based variable universal life designed with RIAs in mind that features affordable and customizable life insurance protection, no surrender charges, no sales loads, Long-term Care Rider II and Living Access Benefits.

“Partnering with RetireOne demonstrates our commitment to providing a diverse portfolio that enables advisors and financial professionals to provide more holistic services to their clients,” said Eric Henderson, President of Nationwide Annuity. “Research shows that allocating a portion of a portfolio to guaranteed income can improve client outcomes, which is why we’re so passionate about creating access and building awareness of these solutions.”

RetireOne enables fee-based advisors to transfer certain risks from clients to insurance providers and to transfer transactional risk from their firms to RetireOne and their wholly owned broker-dealer, EF Legacy Securities. Advisors without insurance licenses can partner with RetireOne to access a marketplace of zero-commission insurance and annuity solutions designed to fit the needs of the end-client.

“Americans deserve peace of mind in retirement without worry that they will run out of money or that they may need to return to the workforce,” said Jeff Cusack, CIMA, Chief Distribution Officer at RetireOne. “We're proud to partner with Nationwide to empower financial advisors with solutions that will protect their clients from the risks posed by market volatility, inflation and longevity.”

About RetireOne

Serving over 1,000 RIAs and fee-based advisors since 2011, RetireOne® is the leading, independent platform for fee-based insurance solutions. With offerings from multiple “A” rated companies, RIAs may access this fiduciary marketplace at no additional cost to them or their clients. Currently servicing over $1.3 billion of retirement savings and income investments, RetireOne continues to grow in its mission to provide advisors and their clients’ valuable retirement solutions that are simple to use, easy to understand, and delivered with outstanding service. Learn more at RetireOne.com and follow us on Twitter @RetireOne and LinkedIn.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor’s. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide Investment Services Corporation, member FINRA, Columbus, Ohio.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side, the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2022