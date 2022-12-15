MAPCO Opens Its First Grabango-powered Checkout-free Store, Now Serving Shoppers 24-7

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, MAPCO opened its first Grabango-powered checkout-free store. Now available in Brentwood, Tennessee, Grabango lets shoppers save time and skip the line with one-second checkout. MAPCO is the most recent in a string of innovative retailers to introduce checkout-free shopping for its customers.

"We're pleased to bring the time-saving benefits of Grabango's checkout-free solution to another partner, especially one as committed to their shoppers' experience as MAPCO," said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango. "We know that Grabango will delight shoppers and deliver value to the business as this capability is shared with more MAPCO shoppers every day."

Grabango is a new way to shop that eliminates lines and saves people time. Shoppers use the Grabango app for Apple or Android instead of checking out. The experience is fully contactless; shoppers simply select the items they want and are billed through the app. Payment is contactless and automatic; there's no need for barcode scanning.

"We're excited to offer this game-changing checkout-free technology at our Brentwood location," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "We look forward to bringing the same great MAPCO products our Brentwood customers know and love with the added convenience of a checkout-free option."

To date, Grabango has signed seven major retail partners, including two global top-10 grocers. Combined, the company's partners represent over 375 million square feet of retail space, and each partner has $1 billion or more in annual revenue.

Grabango is based purely on computer vision, developed by leading experts in the field. As a result, Grabango's checkout-free solution eliminates shrink, increases store capacity, and boosts shopper loyalty. In addition, the technology installs easily without any interruption to store operations, doesn't require changes to store layout or product mix, and doesn't require any special carts or gates.

About Grabango

Grabango is the leading provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains. Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution suitable for operation in existing stores. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions. The system places no limits on who can enter the store, what can be sold there, or how the shelving is configured. For more information, visit www.grabango.com.

About MAPCO

Ranked as a 2022 Top Workplace USA, MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated team members with a strong commitment to guest experience to deliver Convenience You Can TRUST® at more than 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Guests can find a Better Break to refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate ML Energy Transportation, LLC - a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers, as well as a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.