Flueid and Notarize integrate to fuel a modern, digital end-to-end real estate closing experience.

Flueid, the leading real estate technology company using title data and insights to fuel transactions from end-to-end, today announced a new integration with Notarize, a leading online notarization provider, to make RON availability data and services accessible through the company's patented Flueid Decision platform.

Recently named to Forbes’ 2021 ‘Next Billion Dollar Startups’ List and the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America, Notarize provides lenders and title agents with an all-in-one platform for hybrid or fully remote online closings for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions. The platform integrates and simplifies workflows across the two parties, unlocking dramatic efficiencies in the lending life cycle while providing meaningful and measurable time and cost savings for title partners.

Flueid Decision brings purpose-built title data and insights to the start of every residential real estate workflow. This allows lenders to check title at the loan application and use data and key alerts to understand if a transaction is clear-to-close, make decisions about a loan, and set the right workflow. Then, when title is ordered, the platform helps Flueid title partners easily produce and deliver a title commitment that matches the information provided to the lender for an accurate and efficient process.

While each are unique areas of expertise, together, Flueid and Notarize are optimizing workflows and enabling a truly end-to-end digital transaction experience for everyone.

“At Notarize, customers turn to our leading remote online notarization platform to execute on key real estate transactions through a simple, secure and versatile centralized workflow,” said Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO at Notarize. “Flueid shares our vision of unlocking greater transparency, as well as time and cost efficiencies, between teams in a real estate transaction to ultimately deliver an exceptional customer experience. By unifying our capabilities and respective areas of expertise, we can unlock a simpler, smarter and secure real estate workflow that results in a faster closing.”

Starting in 2023, Flueid lender and title customers can easily check eClosing and eRecording availability within Flueid Decision thanks to Notarize’s robust acceptance data. This milestone represents the first step in the collaboration, with more details regarding additional integration capabilities to be shared in the coming months.

“Consumers want an easy and efficient real estate transaction, in many cases closing in 10 days or less – a target that requires workflow innovation, optimization and automation to achieve,” said Peter Richter, Co-Founder and President at Flueid. “Both Notarize and Flueid have focused on the digitization of processes that have historically been manual and time-consuming. Together, we are helping arm our partners and ultimately, their consumers, with a seamless mortgage lending and closing experience.”

Those interested in Flueid or Notarize products can contact sales@flueid.com or sales@notarize.com to request more information. To learn more about Flueid, please visit www.flueid.com.

About Notarize

Notarize is the leader in online notarization, which is simpler, smarter and safer than notarizing documents on paper. From buying or selling a home, to adopting a child, Notarize is bringing trust online 24/7 for life’s most important moments. For more information, please visit notarize.com.

About Flueid

Flueid is on a mission to make the rigid real estate process more fluid – fueling transactions with data and insights to make them easily flow from start to finish. The company’s independent, patented platform unlocks data and embeds it into core operating systems of point-of-sale (POS) platforms, lender operating systems (LOS), title production systems (TPS), servicing platforms and marketplaces to fuel decision-making across market segments in the real estate journey. Intentionally sitting at the intersection of InsurTech, PropTech and FinTech, Flueid’s focused on building solutions that make data more accessible and communication more seamless across the real estate life cycle for an enhanced consumer experience and a predictable transaction every time. For more information, please visit https://www.flueid.com/.