Sunvera Group Expands Ohio Footprint in the Cleveland Market

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunvera Group, a management service organization supporting ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers across a spectrum of subspecialties, has formed a new partnership with Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated (OPI) and its affiliates in Mentor, OH. The OPI family of practices consists of the clinical practice OPI, Lasik Vision Centers of Cleveland and Surgical Care Center in Painesville, OH. This partnership will further advance Sunvera Group’s growing presence in the Ohio market and expands its Midwest network of ophthalmology practices and surgery centers.

OPI has provided a full range of specialty eye care services through award-winning medical professionals to the Metro Cleveland area since 1949. Their dedicated team of physicians offers comprehensive eye care treatment such as cataract surgery, LASIK vision correction, glaucoma management and retinal disease management. OPI is led by Gregory Eippert, MD, and Carrie S. Happ-Smith, MD.

“Sunvera Group is committed to supporting practices that provide advanced clinical care to its patients throughout the Midwest,” said Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group. “As we expand our reach within the Ohio Market, we look forward to working with Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. family of practices and their fantastic team as we build on the foundation they have established.”

The addition of OPI is Sunvera Group’s most recent expansion into the Ohio Market. The company partnered with Ohio-based Kellis Eye & Laser Center in February of 2021.

“Our experienced team has provided metro Cleveland with high-quality, personalized eye care for over half a century. We’re honored to have Dr. Gregory Riffle, a former partner who joined the practice in 1981, and Dr. Lisa Ward who joined the practice in 1991, continue to carry on the legacy they helped build. And, we’re delighted to continue this tradition with the support of such a like-minded and dedicated organization as Sunvera Group,” said Dr. Eippert. “We look forward to collaborating with Sunvera Group’s industry-leading expertise as we continue to provide exceptional eye care for the patients in our community,” added Dr. Happ-Smith.

Sunvera Group is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners. McGuireWoods LLP provided legal services to Sunvera. EdgePoint served as the exclusive financial advisor to OPI and McDonald Hopkins provided legal services.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions includes capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. Currently, Sunvera Group supports 21 ophthalmology clinics and three ambulatory surgical centers in Michigan and Ohio. www.sunveragroup.com

About Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated

Ophthalmic Physicians Incorporated has provided comprehensive eye care to Northeast Ohio since 1949. Ophthalmic Physicians Inc. offers a full range of services including glaucoma management, cataract surgery, LASIK vision correction and dry eye treatment provided by Board Certified and award-winning Ophthalmologists and Optometrists. In addition, Surgical Care Center consists of 2 large operating suites and is focused solely on ophthalmic surgery, providing high-quality, cost effective and convenient surgical eye care to patients. www.opivision.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business and tech-enabled services, industrial growth, and healthcare sectors for nearly three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. For more information, please visit www.ridgemontep.com.