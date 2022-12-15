Kinara and Awiros Partnership to Provide High Performance AI Video Applications

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinara™, Inc., the developers of AI processors for edge computing applications, today announced that it will showcase the results of its partnership with Awiros on January 5th and 6th in Kinara’s hospitality suite in the Venetian Hotel at CES 2023.

Awiros is a video intelligence platform that enables the deployment, scaling, and management of video AI apps. The partnership provides customers with a turn-key solution that combines the Kinara Ara-1 Edge AI processor’s ground-breaking performance and power with Awiros’s easy-to-use video AI inferencing applications. The supported technology is ideal for a wide range of smart city, warehousing, and manufacturing applications. For example, Awiros’s edge-based intelligence can be accelerated with Kinara’s Ara-1 for use in applications such as vehicle counting, crowd counting and identification, wrong-way detection, and many other instances where low latency edge-based analytics are required.

Moreover, the Kinara partnership with Awiros enables both companies to efficiently provide their mutual customers with the foundations to produce commercial-grade AI applications. The Ara-1 Edge AI processor enables a manifest improvement in cost-efficient, energy-saving, and high-performing solutions built on the Awiros platform.

“The Awiros platform provides Kinara customers with click-button application selection and provisioning with an extensive repertoire of choices for various vertical markets,” said Ravi Annavajjhala, CEO, Kinara. “This approach enables Kinara customers to deploy game-changing AI solutions for a range of exciting new applications.”

Awiros CEO Vikram Gupta added, “While our Awiros platform is architecture agnostic, Kinara’s AI accelerator provides a strong advantage for customers that require an optimized combination of performance, energy, and cost. We especially see significant benefits for applications that require a complex mixture of parallel AI models that must be processed with low latency.”

CES is an annual trade show organized by the Consumer Technology Association. Held in January in Las Vegas, the event typically hosts presentations of new products and technologies in the consumer electronics industry. Contact Kinara to set up a meeting to see the Kinara Ara-1 and Awiros platform in action.

More information about Kinara and Awiros can be found at Kinara.ai and Awiros.

About Kinara

Kinara provides the world’s most power- and price-efficient edge AI inference platform supported by comprehensive AI software development tools. Enabling smart applications across retail, medical, industry 4.0, automotive, and smart cities, Kinara’s AI processors, modules, and software can be found at the heart of the AI industry’s most exciting and influential innovations. Kinara envisions a world of exceptional customer experiences, better manufacturing efficiency, and greater safety for all. Learn more at www.kinara.ai

About Awiros

Awiros’ mission is to bring the power of video intelligence to everyone from developers to end users. Awiros is the conduit that delivers cutting-edge research in the areas of computer vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence to the market. Awiros makes it possible for everyone to build as well as utilize the most advanced applications of computer vision and AI in their everyday lives using its app-oriented open and unified operating system model. With a stellar team of researchers and engineers, Awiros’ constant endeavor is to push the boundaries of technology while delivering great value to its customers. Learn more at www.awiros.com

