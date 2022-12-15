RXO Joins Women in Trucking Association

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RXO, Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has joined the Women in Trucking Association as a corporate member, partnering with the non-profit to empower women to join and succeed in the trucking industry.

Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer at RXO, said, “We’re thrilled to become a corporate member of the Women in Trucking Association, an organization whose mission closely aligns with RXO’s values. They do pivotal work to promote gender diversity and inclusion in a traditionally male-dominated field. As we grow RXO, we’re committed to empowering women to make their mark across every level of our business.”

Heidi Ratti, chief human resources officer at RXO, said, "Building diverse and inclusive teams is a key tenet of our success at RXO. We’re excited to partner with such a distinguished organization as we strive to champion and amplify the work of women across our company.”

Founded in 2007, the Women In Trucking Association is a non-profit organization that encourages the employment of women in the trucking industry, promotes their accomplishments and minimizes the obstacles they face. The organization has more than 7,000 corporate and individual members across the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as Japan, Australia, Sweden, South Africa and New Zealand.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO is primarily driven by a tech-enabled truck brokerage and also offers complementary solutions for managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with more than 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.