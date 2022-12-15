Immervision Partners With ModalAI to Offer a Complete Drone Vision Solution

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immervision, the world’s leading developer of advanced vision systems combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, today announced its partnership with ModalAI, Inc., a Blue UAS Framework manufacturer of autonomous drone and robot technology. This collaboration will lead to an advanced ‘ready-to-fly' vision system for drone manufacturers.

This complete solution incorporates the Immervision Imvisio-ML and the VOXL 2 platform to provide the full image pipeline, from the optics to the hardware platform running the autonomous navigation software. Thanks to its 190 degrees Field of View and its low-light capability, the solution increases the perception and improves the performance of machine vision applications, running on its Qualcomm QRB5165 processor. The VOXL 2 computing platform, combined with the Imvisio-ML camera module, enhances mission critical navigation beyond visual line-of-sight to support safer, more reliable flight.

“ModalAI is excited to strengthen our partnership with Immervision. The VOXL 2 drone autopilot offers superior computing capability for the UAS industry. Coupled with Immervision’s camera module, VOXL 2 can enable smaller drones to unlock autonomous perception and navigation in low-light environments,” stated Chad Sweet, CEO and co-founder of ModalAI, Inc.

“As we see more demand for autonomous navigation for drones, it became necessary to extend the drones operating range from bright daylight to challenging low-light conditions,” explains Jean-Sébastien Landry, Director, Product Management, Immervision. “Working with the VOXL 2 platform, this complete solution offers optimal performance for GPS-denied navigation, location, mapping and obstacle avoidance in all lighting and environmental conditions.”

Both companies are part of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue UAS Framework, which accelerates commercial technology with the aim of providing trusted, advanced capabilities to UAV drone users.

Immervision will showcase the advantages of this complete drone vision solution at CES 2023

To book a demo during CES from January 5-8, 2023, please reach out to pr@immervision.com.

About Immervision

With over 20 years of innovation, Immervision creates solutions that see beyond human vision. Its Deep Seeing technology and renowned experts in wide-angle optical design and image processing enable smart devices with superhuman eyes to capture high quality visual and contextual data. The company invents, customizes, and licenses wide-angle lenses and imaging software technology for AI, machine vision and user applications, from capture to display, in the mobile, automotive, robotics, security, and other industrial and consumer product industries. For more information: www.immervision.com.

About ModalAI, Inc.

ModalAI® accelerates development of smaller, smarter and safer drones and robots with SWAP-optimized Blue UAS Framework autopilots built in the U.S.A. From home and business security to retail and government applications, the company’s highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigation systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Based in San Diego, California, ModalAI was formed by former Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. employees in 2018 and builds on their prior research and development in the drone and robotic markets. ModalAI’s VOXL product line helps manufacturers and independent builders get to market quickly and affordably. For more information, visit www.modalai.com.