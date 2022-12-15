CDK Global Chosen as Exclusive Digital Retailing and Preferred DMS Partner for Hyundai Auto Canada

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, has been selected by Hyundai Auto Canada as the exclusive digital retailing partner and one of its preferred technology partners for Dealer Management Systems (DMS) for its dealer network of more than 200 rooftops across Canada.

With implementation that started in November, CDK provides a comprehensive suite of software solutions led by CDK Roadster’s digital retailing capabilities, as the platform powering Hyundai Click to Buy—offering a seamless omnichannel buying experience.

“We are excited to partner with Hyundai Auto Canada in providing the first end-to-end digital retail solution and an industry-leading DMS to their network of Canadian dealerships,” said Brian MacDonald, president and chief executive officer, CDK Global. “Hyundai dealers in Canada will soon be equipped with the tools to help deliver a consistent brand experience and a streamlined vehicle shopping, buying and owning journey for consumers, while bringing more efficiency to their operations.”

In early 2023, CDK will become a preferred DMS technology partner, offering the CDK Drive DMS Canada Essential Package with F&I integration for Hyundai Auto Canada Auto retailers. The DMS package will encompass predictive digital service with telematics integration, dealer performance metrics and insights, two-way data sharing and comprehensive Hyundai dealer support.

“Customers want a transparent and convenient solution when it comes to purchasing their vehicles, and dealerships will greatly benefit by tailoring the vehicle purchase experience that puts the consumer in control,” said Jeff Hewitt, Director, Connected Digital Experience, Hyundai Canada. “CDK’s suite of technology solutions will help ensure all Hyundai dealers in Canada will continue to provide next-level sales experience that aligns with our customers’ and their business’s needs.”

For more information about CDK Global’s digital retailing solutions through CDK Roadster, visit roadster.com. To learn more about CDK Drive, visit cdkglobal.com/dms/cdk-drive.

About CDK Global, Inc.

CDK Global is a leading provider of cloud-based software to dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) across automotive and related industries. The Company’s cloud-based, software as a service (“SaaS”) platform enables dealerships to manage their end-to-end business operations including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. By automating and streamlining critical workflows, the integrated platform of modern solutions enables dealers to sell and service more vehicles by creating simple and convenient experiences for customers and improves their financial and operational performance.

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 223 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.