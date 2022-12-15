Echoworx Joins Mimecast’s Alliance Partner Program, Simplifying Cyber Resiliency

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Echoworx, an industry leader in cloud-based email and statement encryption, announced today that they have joined Mimecast’s Cyber Alliance Program with a new strategic integration that provides strong enterprise-grade encryption protection.

Introduction

By integrating Mimecast’s cloud-native email security with Echoworx’s customizable email encryption offerings, organizations can enable innovative and secure digital business processes.

Context

“ The evolution of cybersecurity threats and business realities is driving customers to modernize their security solutions and experiences, and it is paramount that we continually address new and emerging adoption barriers for our customers,” said Jules Martin, vice president, ecosystems & alliances at Mimecast. “ The Echoworx integration with Mimecast makes encryption a central component of secure business processes, providing comprehensive email data protection.

Supporting eight separate delivery methods, 27 languages and seven authentication options, Echoworx eliminates complexity for users, helps maintain compliance, and gives more control to senders. Through their integration with Mimecast, Echoworx continues to provide the security and usability imperative to modern business practices.

“ Providing a secure solution without overcomplicating customer experiences is top priority,” said Rosario Perri, vice president, channels EMEA at Echoworx. “ It’s crucial to leverage trusted security platforms like those offered by Echoworx and Mimecast allowing enterprises to maintain ease-of-use while modernizing security protocols.”

Closing

Organizations looking for a solution that delivers email encryption for a multitude of use cases, rapid and simple deployment, and a user-friendly experience are turning to integrated solutions. Through this strategic alliance with Mimecast, Echoworx further demonstrates its commitment to providing global enterprises in both the private and public sectors with not just a product, but best-in-breed security.

About Echoworx

Echoworx protects the privacy of people and businesses throughout the world by making email data protection easier. Their scalable, easy to use, and configurable cloud security and email encryption solutions have been adopted by enterprises in more than 30 countries. Their passionate encryption experts transform communication chaos into order for world leading organizations who understand — it pays to be secure. www.echoworx.com