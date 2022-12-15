Jrue Holiday Joins STRIVE’s Roster of Athlete-Investors

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance, today announced the addition of National Basketball Association and Milwaukee Bucks all-star guard Jrue Holiday to its growing list of athlete partners. Holiday selected STRIVE to provide him with insights into his muscle performance and fatigue, keeping him at optimal performance throughout the grueling NBA season.

“As an athlete competing at the top of my game, it’s crucial to know what’s going on with my body beyond what the eye can see,” said Jrue Holiday. “STRIVE provides me with the knowledge of how my muscles and body are holding up - whether it’s in off-season training or during the NBA Finals.”

Performing at the highest level is familiar territory for Holiday. Following a single-season at UCLA, Holiday was drafted 17th overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Holiday spent four seasons in Philadelphia, followed by seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans before landing at the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020.

Throughout Holiday’s stellar thirteen NBA seasons and counting, he has been named an NBA All-Star, a four-time All-Defensive player, the 2020 Twymoan-Stokes Teammate of the Year, and most recently a 2021 NBA Champion.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome an athlete of Jrue’s caliber to the team,” said STRIVE founder and CEO Nikola Mrvaljevic. “Jrue knows what it takes to perform at the highest level and he knows how to win. It’s with partners like him that make us strive for more.”

Holiday joins fellow NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie, NFL’s Jonathan Taylor and Mark Andrews, WNBA’s Cheyenne Parker and Monique Billings, WTA and Olympic athlete Giuliana Olmos, professional hockey player Jeremy Brodeur and NIL athletes Israel Abanikanda (Pitt), Sean Clifford (Penn State), and Gabe Powers (Ohio State) on team STRIVE. In addition to the team solution STRIVE Pro, STRIVE Elite is now available for individual elite athletes and trainers that want to take their training and insights to the next level.

ABOUT STRIVE

STRIVE delivers the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into any compression clothing, STRIVE provides the most complete, accurate and actionable data for athletes to always compete at peak performance. Founded in 2016, STRIVE currently works with NCAA, NFL, NBA, EPL, and MLS teams, along with the US Military. For more information visit https://strive.tech/ or follow STRIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.