OrboGraph Announces Partnership with Classic Software for Check Image Integration

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrboGraph, a premier supplier of check processing automation and fraud detection software and services, announced today a partnership with Classic Software of Charlotte, NC, offering financial institutions the ability to extract and feed check images directly into OrboAnywhere check fraud detection platform. The partnership is designed to provide a proven, simplified data transfer option for institutions lacking programming resources.

Classic Software has been providing integration services to financial institutions for over thirteen years using a common product set of data retrieval and extraction techniques. Classic Integration Services uses image landing zones, direct application programming interface (API) calls, and batch exports from check archive systems as a means to aggregate and feed check images to the OrboAnywhere web services API.

The banking industry is experiencing a check fraud attack pandemic as fraudsters utilize a wider range of approaches to defraud personal and business accounts at banks and credit unions across the US. In order to better detect fraudulent check images, image forensic capabilities are used to analyze check images presented for payment at the paying bank as well as bank of first deposit.

“On-us and deposit check fraud losses are an industry problem,” stated Joseph J. Gregory, Chief Strategy Officer at OrboGraph. “Our partnership will enable a wider range of institutions to implement the full suite of OrboAnywhere modules as a way to address bank-specific fraud problems.”

Barry Cohen, Chief Executive Officer commented, “We have been working with Classic Software for over ten years. Their proven track record eliminates the integration risk which many banks encounter. This partnership is designed to facilitate easier deployment across banks and credit unions of all sizes.”

“We support over fifteen different check archival systems deployed in-house as well as at service bureaus. We look forward to supporting the fight against check fraud by delivering images to OrboGraph’s innovative image-based system,” stated Chris Hlebak, President of Classic Software.

About OrboGraph

OrboGraph LLC. and OrboGraph LTD. (www.orbograph.com), an independent company of Revenue Management Solutions (RMS), is a premier developer and supplier of recognition solutions, payment negotiability, and check fraud detection for the U.S. check processing market. Nearly 4,000 financial institutions, service bureaus, and clearinghouses rely on OrboGraph technology to process billions of checks and payments annually.

About Classic Software & Services LLC.

Classic Software and Services L.L.C. (www.classicsoftwareandservices.com), a privately held LLC based in Moorsville, NC. provides integration services of disparate systems to improve operational efficiency and support check fraud detection. With over thirteen years of experience, the company supports a wide range of image platform integrations, including IBM Financial Transaction Manager (FTM), for both large financial institutions, service bureaus, and regional banks.