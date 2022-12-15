Accenture Federal Services Awarded a Position on National Cancer Institute’s IT Services Blanket Purchase Agreement

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a position on a software engineering and IT support services Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Information Technology (IT) Engineering office.

Specifically, the company will deliver a variety of software engineering and support services to NCI customers and the Institute’s scientific, grants management, and business applications.

“Accenture Federal Services looks forward to enhancing the National Cancer Institute’s ability to keep pace with technology trends, adopt emerging technologies, and help move innovative ideas to solution delivery and production,” said Accenture Federal Services Managing Director and Federal Health Leader, Jill Olmstead. “We’re thrilled to support the National Cancer Institute with its mission-critical work conducting cancer research and advancing scientific knowledge to help people live longer, healthier lives.”

The BPA is valued at $137 million over a period of five years.

NCI is one of 27 institutes and centers that comprise the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

