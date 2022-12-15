Precisely and OneShield Collaboration Empowers Insurers to Provide Superior Customer Experiences

By making EngageOne RapidCX available to OneShield customers, Precisely and OneShield empower insurers to deliver superior customer experience through personalized, automated, and audited communications to policyholders and agents (Graphic: Business Wire)

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced its partnership with OneShield, a digital core systems provider to many of the world’s leading property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The collaboration means that customers of OneShield can now take advantage of Precisely’s EngageOne RapidCX solution for all aspects of customer communications, from design through to delivery.

OneShield’s cloud-based and SaaS solutions provide a unified platform for insurance companies, seamlessly combining core business systems - including enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, business intelligence, and more. With the integration of EngageOne RapidCX, joint customers will now be able to transform customer communications management for their policyholders and agents. The powerful platform allows insurers to provide unbeatable customer experience through personalized, automated, communications that target the right person with the right message at the right time - via the channel of their choice.

“The partnership with Precisely underscores our shared commitment to support insurers in their mission to offer unparalleled levels of customer experience to policyholders and agents alike,” said Kim Cook, VP Alliances at OneShield. “We’re proud to be the first core system provider in North America offering this service to customers.”

The insurance landscape has evolved drastically in recent years, with changing regulations and customer preferences accelerated by the pandemic, as well as digitization efforts experienced across other industries. New research from Forrester revealed that less than half (49%) of consumers find the experience they have with their insurer is worth their time. This is putting increased pressure on insurers to deliver more personalized and dynamic customer experiences to stay competitive, while also navigating complicated regulatory requirements.

EngageOne RapidCX is purpose-built for companies operating in data-intensive, highly regulated industries – providing easy creation of relevant, seamless, and interactive engagements with customers, while still ensuring the utmost governance and compliance through end-to-end communications tracking, delivery tracing and archiving.

“As insurers seek to remain competitive in today’s dynamic, digital environment, customer centricity is fast becoming a business imperative,” said Greg Van den Heuvel, EVP and General Manager - Engage Solutions, at Precisely. “We are pleased to partner with OneShield and help empower insurers to deliver personalized, seamless, communications for unbeatable customer experience.”

About OneShield

OneShield provides business solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. OneShield's cloud-based and SaaS platforms include enterprise-level policy management, billing, claims, rating, relationship management, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. Designed specifically for personal, commercial, and specialty insurance, our solutions support over 80 lines of business. OneShield's clients, some of the world's leading insurers, benefit from optimized workflows, pre-built content, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and pricing models designed to lower the total cost of ownership. Our global footprint includes corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, with additional offices throughout India. Learn more at www.oneshield.com

About Precisely

Precisely is the global leader in data integrity, providing accuracy, consistency, and context in data for 12,000 customers in more than 100 countries, including 99 of the Fortune 100. Precisely’s data integration, data quality, data governance, location intelligence, and data enrichment products power better business decisions to create better outcomes. Learn more at www.precisely.com